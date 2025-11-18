'The Dignity of Profit' is a Transformative Business Guide by Nathan W. McKie Sr.

The Dignity of Profit - Book Nathan W. McKie Sr. Book Banner - McKie Kravitz&Sons

A purpose-driven blueprint that redefines success by blending ethical profit, faith, and community empowerment.

Profit has always been the engine of progress, but when used with purpose, it can be the foundation of dignity.” — excerpt from the book

NORTH CAROLINA, NC, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kravitz & Sons LLC is honored to be the publisher of “ The Dignity of Profit ” by Nathan W. McKie Sr. , a groundbreaking book that challenges the way we see business, profit, and purpose. McKie believes that making money doesn’t have to be separated from making a difference—that profit, when viewed with integrity and compassion, can be one of the most powerful tools for transforming communities.This book goes beyond typical business advice. It’s a deeply thoughtful guide that explores the moral and spiritual dimensions of profit. McKie reminds readers that profit is not just a financial measure but a reflection of human dignity and community strength. Through practical insights, real-world wisdom, and faith-based reflection, The Dignity of Profit equips entrepreneurs, leaders, and changemakers with the mindset needed to balance purpose and prosperity.In its pages, readers will find clarity on what it truly means to lead ethically in a world that often values success over service. McKie’s message is clear: businesses can thrive while uplifting people and communities. By treating profit as a byproduct of integrity rather than greed, individuals can create sustainable success that benefits everyone involved. His approach weaves together business principles, leadership values, and spiritual truth—offering a roadmap for building organizations that inspire dignity, fairness, and accountability.The Dignity of Profit is part of McKie’s Dignity Trilogy, a three-book series designed to help communities not just survive but thrive. It serves as both an instruction manual and a wake-up call for business owners who want to see beyond numbers and rediscover the humanity behind their mission. The book emphasizes that profit with dignity is not just possible—it’s necessary for the long-term health of any society.Nathan W. McKie Sr. grew up in Mississippi, where his early experiences delivering newspapers and working in his father’s retail store taught him valuable lessons about business, people, and responsibility. After earning a degree in business and serving four years in the U.S. Air Force—where he achieved the rank of Captain—McKie went on to earn his Master of Business Administration and dedicate his career to both leadership and service.He has held roles in numerous civic organizations, often in leadership positions, and spent much of his life alternating between being an entrepreneur and a business consultant. Today, as the founder of Luke 16 Corp, he focuses on helping social entrepreneurs and organizations strengthen communities through meaningful, sustainable ventures. His Dignity Trilogy reflects his lifelong mission: to inspire ethical leadership and promote progress rooted in compassion, fairness, and faith.Purchase the book “The Dignity of Profit by Nathan W. McKie Sr.”Available through:Kravitz and Sons: https://kravitzandsons.com/books/the-dignity-of-profit-creating-community-through-entrepreneurship/ Barnes and Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-dignity-of-profit-nathan-w-mckie/1146518377?ean=9798896393726 Amazon: https://amzn.eu/d/gX0LJPC Walmart: https://www.walmart.com/ip/The-Dignity-of-Profit-Creating-Community-through-Entrepreneurship-Paperback-9798896393726/17942562799?classType=REGULAR

