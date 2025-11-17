Eleven Feinberg Investigators Named to 2025 Highly Cited List

Eleven Feinberg faculty members were named to the 2025 “Highly Cited Researchers” list, published by Clarivate Analytics. The annual list identifies investigators who have demonstrated significant influence in their field through the publication of highly cited publications over the preceding eleven years.

The data in the new list is pulled from papers published in science and social sciences journals from 2014 through 2024. The list includes those investigators who rank among the top one percent as the most cited for their subject field and year of publication.

“Our faculty members make important scholarly contributions to science and medicine. This recognition underscores the depth of expertise and commitment to excellence that define our academic community. We celebrate their contributions to advancing knowledge and shaping science,” said Rex Chisholm, PhD, vice dean for scientific affairs and graduate education and the Adam and Richard T. Lind Professor of Medical Genetics.

The Feinberg investigators included in the list and recognized for their exceptional impact on their fields are: