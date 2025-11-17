Deputy Minister Andries Nel: Inaugural Human Rights Awards and Gala Dinner Celebrating the 70th Anniversary of the Black Sash

Programme Director, distinguished guests, comrades, and friends,

Good evening,

Thank you for the opportunity to be part of this landmark celebration — marking seventy years of the Black Sash’s unwavering commitment to dignity, equality, and justice in South Africa. I would have loved to have been with you in person this evening. However, I am leading the South African delegation to the 2025 OECD Justice Leaders’ Dialogue and its Global Roundtable on Equal Access to Justice in Madrid, Spain.

But even here in Madrid — among the justice leaders from across the world, reflecting on the fundamental importance of access to justice — my heart and my thoughts are firmly anchored in the work of the Black Sash, whose daily efforts have made access to justice a living reality for millions.

Honouring seven decades of justice and courage

For over seven decades, the Black Sash has stood as a tireless advocate for social justice — walking alongside communities, challenging inequality, and building pathways to justice for those most in need. Its legacy reminds us that access to justice is not just a policy slogan, not merely rights written on paper, but a lived experience — shaped by grassroots commitment, courage, and compassion.

It is with immense pride and deep gratitude that we celebrate both the Black Sash and the inaugural Black Sash Human Rights Awards tonight. This is more than an anniversary. It is a tribute to those who came before us, a recognition of the heroes among us, and a call to continue the unfinished work of justice.

The origins of moral courage

The Black Sash was born from quiet defiance that grew into a thunderous call for justice. That history is a remarkable history and one of the books that enjoys pride of place on my bookshelf, a book that deals with the history of our liberation struggle is “Black Sash: The Beginning of a Bridge in South Africa” by Kathryn Spink, with a foreword by Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

In 1955, seventy years ago, six remarkable women — Jean Sinclair, Ruth Foley, Elizabeth McLaren, Tertia Pybus, Jean Bosazza, and Helen Newton-Thompson — decided to stand against the erosion of South Africa’s Constitution.

They wore black sashes not as fashion, but as symbols of mourning — mourning the death of constitutional protection and the rise of apartheid’s oppression. What began as the Women’s Defence of the Constitution League soon became known simply — and powerfully — as the Black Sash.

They did not shout.

They did not storm.

They stood — silent, dignified, unyielding.

They stood outside Parliament, outside courts, at railway stations. They followed Cabinet ministers with quiet resolve. They haunted injustice with grace and courage. And in doing so, they became a moral compass in a time of moral collapse.

When Nelson Mandela and his comrades were sentenced to life imprisonment in 1964, the first Black Sash Advice Office opened in East London — offering hope and practical support to those oppressed by apartheid laws. Even when the Athlone Advice Office was raided, even when protests were banned, these women refused to be silenced.

In 1985, they established the Black Sash Advice Office Trust, ensuring that their mission would endure. Their legacy teaches us that silence in the face of oppression is complicity — and that courage often wears the face of quiet, relentless resistance.

Transformation and continuity

At the dawn of democracy, the Black Sash did not fade — it evolved. It transformed from protest to advocacy, from vigils to paralegal support, from mourning to rebuilding and reconstruction and development. Today, it continues to fight for social justice, for access to grants, for constitutional rights, and for the dignity of every person. It reminds us that justice is not a moment — it is a movement.

Access to justice

Access to justice is not a slogan — it is a lifeline. Too often, when we speak of justice, people think only of courts and laws. But true access to justice goes far deeper. It means that people must know their rights — and how to exercise them. It means they must know where to go to resolve disputes, and how to protect their rights when those rights are infringed. Without this knowledge, rights remain hollow — empty words on paper.

Legal aid remains essential, yet the demand far exceeds available resources. Here, pro bono practitioners, law clinics, and civil society organisations play a vital role. The Legal Practice Act and its community service provisions were designed to support this work, and today we proudly have Small Claims Courts in every magisterial district across the country.

Community paralegals — often the first and only point of access in marginalised areas — remain vital. The updated Paralegal Manual developed by Black Sash and partners continues to empower grassroots justice workers with practical, accessible guidance.

Our present challenges

We live in a world where justice is under siege. Populism, disinformation, and authoritarian nationalism are eroding faith in democratic institutions. Surveys show that South Africans, despite fatigue and hardship, remain among the strongest supporters of human rights and the rule of law in the world.

South Africans remain deeply committed to fairness, accountability, and constitutional values. Trust is built not through promises, but through visible justice.

This is our hope: the moral centre of South African society has not collapsed.

Conclusion

The role of the Black Sash has never been more vital. It remains a crucial partner in the pursuit of justice and human rights.

Let us honour the women who stood in silence so others could speak. Let us recommit ourselves to their values — equality, justice, and the belief that even one voice raised in conscience can change the world.

To the inaugural Human Rights Award recipients — you are the heartbeat of our democracy. Your work shows that change is not only possible; it is already happening.

Happy 70th birthday to the Black Sash.

We thank you.

#GovZAUpdates