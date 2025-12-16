Beverly Hills Cosmetic Dentist Introduces New Technology to the Neighborhood

Dr. Borzoo poses with smiling patient! Dr. Borzoo consults with patient about their teeth. Dr. Borzoo interacts with patient using state-of-the-art technology. Dr. Borzoo looks on cheerfully as pleased patient inspects her porcelain veneers. Dr. Borzoo poses with another smiling patient!

Beverly Hills cosmetic dentist combines enamel-preserving veneer protocols with new, rare technology to make the dental chair painless and drill-free.

Our job is to design teeth that belong to the face without removing more enamel than is needed.” — Dr. Borzoo Ahmadi DDS

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Borzoo Ahmadi, a cosmetic dentist and former UCLA School of Dentistry faculty member, is already known for his "minimal-prep" veneer protocols—a method designed to save healthy enamel while getting camera-ready results. Now, the practice is making headlines again. Dr. Borzoo has officially become one of the first dentists in the area to acquire two specific, high-tech devices that change the physical sensation of going to the dentist."Great cosmetic dentistry is subtle," Dr. Borzoo said. "Our job is to design teeth that belong to the face without removing more enamel than is needed. But now, we can do that work with almost zero discomfort."New Technology: The First in the Neighborhood. The practice has introduced two major upgrades to the office, moving away from traditional drills and scrapers in favor of air and light energy.• The "Swiss EMS" GBT Machine: Dr. Borzoo is now using Guided Biofilm Therapy (GBT). It’s a Swiss-made system that ditches the sharp metal tools used in typical cleanings. Instead, it uses a warm mix of air, water, and soft powder to wash away plaque and stains. It’s widely considered the safest way to maintain veneers, and for the patient, it feels more like a spa service than a medical procedure.• The LiteTouch Pro Laser: This is an "all-tissue" laser that allows Dr. Borzoo to work without a drill. For many cavities and gum treatments, the laser replaces the needle and the drill entirely. It creates a vibration-free, silent experience that removes the anxiety usually attached to dental work.A Protocol Designed for Real Life: While the technology handles the comfort, Dr. Borzoo’s veneer protocol focuses on the aesthetic. His approach separates itself from typical "Hollywood smiles" by focusing on natural flaws and facial balance.• Designing for the Face: We don't just look at teeth. We map tooth shape and length to lip movement and the overall face.• Saving the Enamel: We stick to minimal-prep or no-prep veneers whenever we can. We only use traditional drilling if it’s absolutely necessary for the bite.• The "Test Drive": You don't guess what it looks like. Patients wear temporary veneers that mimic the final shape so they can live with them and give feedback before we make the real ones.• Real Ceramics: We work with a master ceramist who layers the porcelain to look like real teeth—including translucency at the tips and warmth near the gums.About the Patient Experience: Dr. Ahmadi holds a DDS from UCLA, finished an advanced implant fellowship at the California Implant Institute, and has done over 2,000 sedation cases. But the focus of the practice is slowing down. Appointments are not rushed. New patients get a full periodontal screen and bite assessment before anyone talks about veneers."Predictability is everything," Dr. Ahmadi says. "We explain what we’re doing, why we’re doing it, and exactly how it will age. The patient has a say before anything becomes permanent."About Dr. Borzoo Ahmadi, DDS: Based in West Hollywood, Dr. Borzoo specializes in facial-driven smile design and undetectable porcelain veneers . His background includes European training in endodontics and full-mouth reconstruction.Media & Patient Contact: Office of Dr. Borzoo Ahmadi, DDS 9201 W Sunset Blvd, Suite 710, West Hollywood, CA 90069 (310) 861-2802 https://labeverlyhillsdentist.com/

