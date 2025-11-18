Trade Hounds and Ironvest Partner to Help Tradespeople Access Health Insurance, Retirement Plans, and Business Services

Recent in-app Trade Hounds polls reveal that nearly one-third (31%) of tradespeople do not get health insurance through their employer at all—far above the national uninsured rate. One-third (34%) of Trade Hounds users say they don't contribute to any retirement plan, often because their employers don't offer one.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trade Hounds, the nation’s largest digital community for skilled tradespeople, today announced a new partnership with Ironvest, a fast-growing employee benefits marketplace. Together, the companies will offer Trade Hounds users access to affordable health insurance, retirement planning, business insurance, tax, life/disability insurance, payroll services, and more—a major step toward closing the benefits gap facing America’s trades workforce.

The launch comes during the U.S. Health Insurance Open Enrollment period, which runs through January 15, giving tradespeople a timely opportunity to secure coverage for 2026.

Why This Matters: Tradespeople Need Benefits More Than Most—But Many Don’t Get Them

Construction and skilled trade workers face some of the highest health risks of any profession. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the construction industry reports the highest number of workplace injuries in the country each year—over 173,200 injuries and 1,075 fatalities in 2023 alone.

Long-term musculoskeletal damage is also common. NIOSH research shows that tradespeople experience higher rates of arthritis, back injuries, hearing loss, and chronic pain compared to most other occupations.

Yet despite needing healthcare more, many tradespeople receive less.

Recent in-app Trade Hounds polls reveal that nearly one-third (31%) of tradespeople do not get health insurance through their employer at all—far above the national uninsured rate. At a time when injuries are common and medical costs continue to climb, the need for accessible coverage has never been greater.

The gap extends to financial security as well. One-third (34%) of Trade Hounds users say they don't contribute to any retirement plan, often because their employers don't offer one. Many operate as independents or small crews, leaving them without traditional benefits.

At the business level, payroll management remains a major friction point. Polls show that a large portion of small trade businesses either manage payroll manually or rely on inconsistent methods, exposing them to compliance risks.

This partnership directly addresses each of these challenges.

“Tradespeople keep America running. They build our homes, wire our schools, and power every corner of our daily lives. Too often, they’re left without access to basic benefits that protect their families and futures. Partnering with Ironvest allows us to give hardworking tradespeople the same opportunities for health coverage and financial security that workers in other industries take for granted,” said Trade Hounds CEO David Bauders.

“This partnership is a meaningful step toward leveling the playing field for America’s skilled workforce. Our goal is simple: to support the people who build America with the benefits they deserve.”

What the Ironvest Partnership Provides

Through Ironvest, Trade Hounds users will now have a centralized place to access:

Affordable Health Insurance

• ACA Marketplace plans with help navigating subsidies

• Competitive off marketplace plans for sole proprietors or even employees who don’t have existing coverage

• Group plans for small and large businesses

• Dental, vision, and supplemental coverage

Retirement Plans Built for Tradespeople

• 401(k), IRA, Solo 401(k), SEP IRA

• Designed for both W2 and 1099 workers

• Including a self-enrollment option to help people save in smaller amounts to make retirement more accessible

Business Insurance

• General liability

• Workers’ comp

• Tools, equipment, and jobsite coverage

Tax Services

• Bookkeeping and accounting designed for the solo entrepreneur all the way up to the small and midsize businesses

Disability and Life Insurance

• Offering protection if you become disabled on or off the job so you can replace your income

• Life insurance to protect families against the worst-case scenario of losing income after the loss of a loved one

Payroll Services

• Contractor-friendly payroll systems

• Compliance automation

• Flexible solutions for small trade businesses

Employee Hardship Programs

• For employers, there are ways to get a tax deduction while providing a hardship loan program that their employees can pull from



Trade Hounds users can explore and enroll in these new benefits immediately at: https://www.tradehoundsbyironvest.com/



About Trade Hounds

Trade Hounds is America’s largest and most engaged community built exclusively for skilled tradespeople. With hundreds of thousands of users across construction, electrical, plumbing, HVAC, welding, and more, the platform helps workers showcase their skills, share jobsite insights, connect with employers, and access critical resources that support their careers. Trade Hounds is committed to elevating and empowering the trades workforce through technology, community, and opportunity.

About Ironvest Financial Partners

Ironvest is an employee benefits marketplace designed to make essential benefits accessible and affordable for small businesses, independent contractors, and growing teams. Through its streamlined platform, Ironvest offers health insurance, retirement plans, payroll tools, and business insurance solutions—giving workers and employers an easy, transparent way to secure the protections they need. Ironvest’s mission is to democratize access to benefits traditionally available only through large employers, ensuring every worker has a path to financial security and well-being.

Legal Disclaimer:

