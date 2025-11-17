Rapid City Man Sentenced to 7 Years in Federal Prison for Brandishing a Firearm During a Crime of Violence

RAPID CITY - United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced today that U.S. District Judge Camela C. Theeler sentenced a man from Rapid City, South Dakota, convicted of Brandishing a Firearm During a Crime of Violence. The sentencing took place on October 1, 2025.

Patrick Mousseaux, 41, was sentenced to seven years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. His interest in a firearm and ammunition was also forfeited.

Mousseaux was indicted by a federal grand jury in July 2024. He pleaded guilty to the charge on July 11, 2025.

On April 9, 2024, Mousseaux learned the victim in this case was going to an address in Rapid City. Mousseaux was already at the address and armed with a gun. When the victim arrived, Mousseaux pointed the barrel of the gun at the victim, ordered him out of the vehicle, and demanded that he surrender the car. Mousseaux got into the driver’s seat and sped off, taking two other individuals with him and leaving the victim on the curb. The victim immediately reported the carjacking to the Rapid City Police Department. The next day, law enforcement located the stolen Nissan Rogue near the address from which it was stolen. Inside the vehicle, officers located one Ruger semi-automatic handgun with ammunition. The handgun matched the description of the gun used on the victim. Officers searched the residence where the vehicle was found and observed Mousseaux trying to jump from a window. He was apprehended and arrested at that time. Mousseaux is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition because of two state convictions for burglary in the third degree.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Rapid City Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Megan Poppen prosecuted the case.

Mousseaux was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.