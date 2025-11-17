Registered sex offender who cut off ankle bracelet and committed more sex crimes against children sentenced to 17 years in prison

Seattle – A 29-year-old registered sex offender who sexually exploited more than a dozen teens after cutting off his electronic monitoring device and absconding from Department of Corrections Community Custody, was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Seattle, to 17 years in prison announced U.S. Attorney Charles Neil Floyd. Between February and April 2024 James “Jake” Harrison Newcomer sexually abused teens he met via various social media platforms. At the sentencing hearing U.S. District Judge John H. Chun said, “these are heartbreaking crimes. The youngest victim was just 12 years old.”

“This repeat offender is every parent’s nightmare – the dangerous stranger who enters your home via the internet and steals your child’s innocence,” said U.S. Attorney Floyd. “Having been convicted in state court of rape of a child, he had a chance to get treatment and turn his life around. Instead, he cut off his ankle monitor and preyed upon more than a dozen children for his sexual gratification. At least now he will be off the street.”

According to records filed in the case, Newcomer was on state supervision following his 30-month prison sentence for two counts of rape of a child. As part of the supervision, Newcomer was on electronic monitoring with an ankle bracelet. On January 19, 2024, the ankle monitor lost connection and when corrections officers went to arrest Newcomer on January 25, 2024, he had left the residence and could not be located.

Over the next three months, Newcomer posed as a teen-age boy and connected with various teen girls via social media such as Discord and Snapchat. He then arranged to meet them in person. In those meetings he gave girls drugs and alcohol and sexually assaulted them. The victims were from King, Kitsap, Snohomish, Lewis, Clark, Thurston, and Spokane Counties as well as Woodburn, Oregon. The victims ranged in age from 12 to 16.

In court today prosecutors noted that Newcomer possessed multiple electronic devices that contained child sexual abuse material. Despite the best efforts of law enforcement, not all the children pictured in the images on the electronic devices have been identified.

Family members of victims told the judge how Newcomer had profoundly damaged their children and the struggles they now have with healing and recovery. The crime, they said, impacted the entire family. “He manipulated, drugged and abused our child,” one father told the court.

“Already a registered sex offender, Mr. Newcomer clearly didn’t learn his lesson from his previous sentence,” said W. Mike Herrington, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Seattle field office. “Right after removing his monitoring device and fleeing supervision, Mr. Newcomer quickly returned to exploiting children, luring and sexually assaulting multiple teen and pre-teen girls from across Washington and Oregon by impersonating a teen boy online. Thanks to the efforts of several federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, young people in the Pacific Northwest will be safer with Mr. Newcomer behind bars. We hope this lengthy sentence serves as a warning of the severe consequences child predators can face for their crimes.”

Judge Chun ordered Newcomer to be on lifetime supervised release following the 17-year prison term.

On August 8, 2025, Newcomer pleaded guilty to Travel with intent to engage in sexual acts with a minor and two counts of attempted enticement of a minor. Travel with intent to engage in sexual acts is punishable by up to 30 years in prison. Enticement of a minor is punishable by a mandatory minimum ten years in prison and up to life in prison.

The case was investigated by the FBI, the Woodburn, Oregon Police Department, the Marion County District Attorney’s Office, the Auburn Police Department, the Snoqualmie Police Department, the Black Diamond Police Department, the Des Moines Police Department, the King County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kent Police Department, with the assistance of the Department of Corrections.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Cecelia Gregson.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.