U.S. Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones Delivers Keynote Remarks at the Investiture of Judge Joanne Hernandez

MIAMI – United States Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones served as one of the keynote speakers at Friday’s investiture ceremony for the Honorable Joanne Hernandez, newly appointed to the Miami-Dade County Court by Governor Ron DeSantis.

Judge Hernandez, an FIU Law alumna, longtime practitioner, and committed member of the Miami-Dade community, was formally sworn in during a ceremony attended by state trial and appellate judges, elected officials, community leaders, and colleagues from her years of philanthropic service and private practice.

During his remarks, U.S. Attorney Reding Quiñones reflected on their shared journey beginning in law school, her unwavering work ethic, and her deep commitment to serving families, the vulnerable, and the community at large.

In his address, U.S. Attorney Reding Quiñones stated: “Governor DeSantis appointed an exceptional judge, but more importantly, Miami-Dade County gained a servant of the people who understands that justice is not about power, but responsibility.”

He continued: “Joanne, today we honor not only your achievement, but the values that carried you here: faith, perseverance, and love for your community. You remind us that success and humility are not opposites, they belong together.”

As United States Attorney, Reding Quiñones leads one of the largest and most complex federal districts in the nation, overseeing offices in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Fort Pierce. Before his presidential appointment and Senate confirmation, he served as a state court trial judge presiding over civil and criminal domestic violence cases in the Eleventh Judicial Circuit of Florida.

###