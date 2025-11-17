Brad D. Schimel Appointed as Interim United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin

Milwaukee – Brad D. Schimel has been appointed as the Interim United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin. United States Attorney Schimel was appointed to the position by United States Attorney General Pamela Bondi. Today, Mr. Schimel has taken the oath of office – administered by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Pamela Pepper.

As Interim United States Attorney, Mr. Schimel is the Chief Federal Law Enforcement Officer for the Eastern District of Wisconsin. He supervises the prosecution of all federal crimes and the litigation of all civil matters for the United States within the district. He leads an office of approximately 82 prosecutors, civil litigators, support personnel and professional staff members.

Mr. Schimel said, "I am deeply honored to be appointed Interim United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin. For more than three and a half decades, public service has been my calling - first as a young prosecutor in Waukesha County, then as District Attorney, Attorney General, and most recently as a judge. In every one of those roles, I’ve had the privilege of working alongside dedicated professionals who believe, as I do, that justice isn’t just a system - it’s a promise we make to the people we serve.

I want to thank everyone who has placed their trust in me once again. I am grateful for the opportunity to lead an office filled with exceptional attorneys, investigators, and staff whose work often goes unseen, but whose impact is felt every single day in communities across this district. I am well aware that the word “interim” appears in front of my title. I am optimistic that this will become a longer-term opportunity, but whatever the case, I intend to work hard to support the team here to do great things for the people we serve."

Richard G. Frohling, who had served in an acting capacity, will return to his position as First Assistant United States Attorney.

