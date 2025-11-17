Florida Man Charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute 37 Kilograms of Cocaine

PROVIDENCE – A Florida man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Rhode Island for allegedly trafficking 37 kilograms of cocaine, announced Acting United States Attorney Sara Miron Bloom.

Rafael Rivera, 33, of Miami, Florida has been charged with one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine. Rivera was arraigned in federal court today, November 17, 2025.

According to charging documents, in June 2025 Rivera used a rental vehicle to transport thirty-seven kilograms of cocaine from Miami, Florida to Smithfield, Rhode Island. When stopped by Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents, he admitted to possessing the narcotics, which were seized. Rivera was arrested on the scene.

A federal criminal indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney G. Michael Seaman.

The matter was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces and Project Safe Neighborhood.