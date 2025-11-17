Man Sentenced to 180 Months for Hanes Mall Shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A Forsyth County, North Carolina, man was sentenced today in Greensboro to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to felon in possession of a firearm, announced United States Attorney Dan Bishop of the Middle District of North Carolina (MDNC). Angelo Addie Reid, VI, age 23, was sentenced to 150 months’ imprisonment plus three years of post-release supervision by the Honorable Catherine C. Eagles, Chief/Senior United States District Judge in the United States District Court for the MDNC.

According to court records and evidence, on the afternoon of August 14, 2024, REID and his girlfriend were at the Hanes Mall Shopping Center located in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Following a confrontation with another mallgoer, REID pulled out a gun and shot at the other man. The shot missed and went into a nearby store that was occupied by both employees and customers. The other man fled towards the mall exit while REID chased him. Once outside the mall doors, REID shot the man in the back, hitting him in the spine. As the man lay injured on the ground, REID approached him and used the firearm to pistol-whip him multiple times. REID and his girlfriend then fled the mall and were found shortly afterward a nearby hotel. At the time of the shooting, REID was on post-release supervision for another offense.