Hawai'i Symphony Orchestra Renews Contract with Maestro Dane Lam as Music and Artistic Director

The Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra extends Music and Artistic Director Dane Lam’s contract through June 2031, affirming its commitment to excellence and leadership.

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra (HSO) is proud to announce the renewal of Music and Artistic Director Dane Lam’s contract, reaffirming the Orchestra’s commitment to artistic excellence and dynamic leadership under his baton and anchoring a lasting, wide-reaching partnership through June 2031. Since assuming the role in July 2023, Lam has brought fresh energy, international perspective, and visionary programming to Hawaiʻi’s only professional symphony.Under Lam’s direction, HSO has presented an expanded repertoire that bridges classical masterworks, cinematic performances, and local collaborations and frames it all in Hawai’i’s Pacific context. Concerts such as Lunar New Year 2026: Year of the Horse and Hōkūleʻa 50 reflect Lamʻs interest in curating programming that envelopes the cross-cultural ties on island. His 2025-26 conducting highlights include HSO’s season premiere Strauss & Respighi alongside a concerto for pipa performed by Wu Man, Brahms & Elgar featuring violinist Jinjoo Cho and the Hawaiʻi premiere of Māori composer Gillian Whitehead’s Tūranganui, along with upcoming programming Hapa Holiday Extravaganza featuring Natalie Ai Kamauu, and Mozart & Mahler 9. Each concert conducted by Lam reflects his belief that orchestral music in Hawaiʻi should be both world-class and deeply rooted in the regionʻs creative spirit.Lam’s vision, bold and globally attuned, continues to draw celebrated guest artists to Hawaiʻi. Among them are internationally acclaimed soprano Renée Fleming and violinist Ray Chen, whose appearances recognize a milestone in the orchestra’s growing international profile. Through Lam’s guidance, the orchestra also launched its landmark Beethoven Festival, marking the first time all nine Beethoven symphonies performed in a single period in Hawaiʻi. Each concert in the festival featured a work by a contemporary composer from the Asia-Pacific region, underscoring HSO’s commitment to innovation, inclusion, and cultural resonance in the 21st century.Dane Lam explains his decision, “Hawaiʻi is home now – not only for my family, but artistically. What we are building together at the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra is redefining what a 21st-century orchestra can be: a cultural bridge between Hawaiʻi and the wider Pacific. I am honored to continue as Music and Artistic Director into the next decade, working alongside our extraordinary musicians, dedicated staff, board, and ʻohana. Together, we are proving that symphonic music is essential – inspiring creativity, strengthening community, and connecting people across generations and oceans. In a region shaping the world’s future, HSO stands at the forefront: Hawaiʻi’s orchestra, playing a leading role in the Asia Pacific century.”Chair of the HSO Board of Directors Paul Kosasa shares, “Dane’s vision, artistry, and commitment to our community have elevated the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra to new heights. His leadership continues to inspire our musicians and audiences alike, and his deep connection to Hawaiʻi reflects the very spirit of our orchestra. We are thrilled to continue this journey with Dane as we shape an exciting future for music in the islands.”Born of Australian-Chinese descent, Dane Lam currently serves as Music & Artistic Director of the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra, Artistic Director of State Opera South Australia, and Principal Conductor of the Xi’an Symphony Orchestra. Internationally he has led major productions for Opera Australia, Scottish Opera, Opera Holland Park, Opera Hong Kong, and Opera Queensland, as well as concerts with orchestras including the Sydney Symphony, Melbourne Symphony, Shenzhen Symphony Orchestra, and Munich Radio Orchestra. A graduate of The Juilliard School and a protégé of the late Kurt Masur, Lam’s artistry has been praised for its clarity, vitality, and emotional depth, and his artistic leadership has been singled out as building global bridges through music.Concertmaster Ignace Jang reflects on the announcement, “An organization as complex as the HSO requires both an aspirational and inspirational figure. Maestro Dane Lam has led the orchestra to new heights, thanks to his boundless vitality, and I am grateful to have the chance to work with him. Of note to me, his respect towards the musicians has helped create an environment of unity on stage."Under Lam's continued leadership, the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra looks forward to building on its mission to share exceptional music across Hawaiʻi with a world-class orchestral sound. Blaisdell Concert Hall, HSO features award winning musicians who bring a distinctive voice to a dynamic and diverse repertoire. With more than thirty concerts annually – including the Halekulani Masterworks Series, HapaSymphony, Films in Concert, and Sheraton Summer Festival- the HSO reaches over 35,000 audience members and 3,000 students annually through its performances and educational programs. HSO is deeply committed to enriching lives by offering a uniquely local perspective on world-class music.

