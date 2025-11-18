Play It Forward: EB Games and Starlight Children’s Foundation Canada Unite to Support Kids in Hospital

Wes playing in hospital

Through EB Games’ incredible support, we’re making sure that youth who love gaming can keep doing what they love — finding moments of joy, teamwork and connection when they need it most.” — Brian Bringolf

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EB Games Canada and Starlight Children’s Foundation Canada are joining forces this holiday season to bring the power of play to children’s hospitals across the country — while promoting sustainability by giving pre-owned games and consoles a second life. From November 3 to December 31, Canadians can visit any EB Games location to trade in their games, gear, or consoles. In return, they’ll receive store credit, and EB Games will donate 10% of the total trade-in value directly to Starlight Canada. These donations will help fund in-hospital gaming systems and programs that bring comfort, connection, and moments of joy to kids during long hospital stays.For 17-year-old Starlight child Wes Johnson of Mississauga, Ontario, gaming has become much more than a hobby — it’s a lifeline. Born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, Wes is currently in heart failure and has been waiting nearly three years for a heart transplant. He requires continuous medication through a PICC line and spends extended periods in hospital. For Wes, gaming offers a way to stay connected with his friends, manage pain, and feel like himself, even on the hardest days.“During one admission — on his birthday — a volunteer brought Wes a handheld system and he lit right up,” says his mom, Jennah Johnson. “After that, when we drove past the hospital he’d say, ‘That’s where I go play Mario!’ instead of associating it with fear or pain. Gaming gives him normalcy — it brings a bit of home into the hospital.”Funds raised through EB Games’ in-store campaign will support gaming technology like Starlight Nintendo Switch Handheld systems, Starlight Fun Centers with built-in screens and Starlight VR sets — all designed to help kids and teens like Wes stay engaged and connected with loved ones during long or frequent hospital stays.“Older kids and teens can sometimes be overlooked in hospital playrooms,” says Brian Bringolf, CEO at Starlight Canada. “Through EB Games’ incredible support, we’re making sure that youth who love gaming can keep doing what they love — finding moments of joy, teamwork and connection when they need it most.”Whether it’s bonding through sports titles, or building friendships in the latest adventure games, gaming helps children of all ages escape, connect and heal. With the help of EB Games customers across Canada, Starlight aims to deliver more in-hospital gaming units than ever before — bringing smiles, social connection, and play to every hospital room possible.In 2024 alone, Starlight Children’s Foundation Canada placed 105 Starlight Gaming units in hospitals across nine provinces, bringing the power of play to thousands of children. Today, there are 425 active systems in hospitals nationwide, each used an average of 2,190 times per year — that’s thousands of moments of comfort, distraction, and connection for kids facing long or repeated hospital stays.According to Starlight’s hospital partners:• 83% of hospitals report lacking sufficient resources to support their pediatric patients’ mental health needs — making initiatives like this more vital than ever.• 98% say Starlight Gaming Systems benefit the mental health of their patients.• 95% have seen positive changes in children’s behaviour, including reduced anxiety and restlessness.• 95% report that the systems make interactions with hospital staff easier.How Canadians Can HelpFrom November 3 to December 31, visit any EB Games Canada location to trade in your games, gear, or consoles. You’ll receive store credit — and EB Games will donate 10% of your total trade-in value to Starlight Children’s Foundation Canada, supporting in-hospital gaming programs across the country. It’s a simple way to give your old tech new life (and keep it out of landfills) while helping kids in hospitals.To learn more or make a direct donation, visit: starlightcanada.org/ebgames

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.