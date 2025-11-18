NKA BIO Logo

To Advance Development of Lifesaving Treatment for Hemorrhagic Shock

MA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NKA Bio, Inc is awarded $1.25M AFWERX SBIR Phase II Contract To Advance Development of Lifesaving Treatment for Hemorrhagic Shock

NKA Bio, Inc (www.NKABIO.com ) announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a SBIR Phase II contract in the amount of $1.25 million, focused on research and development of NKA01 as a dual use product for medics to buy time to get injured warfighters to lifesaving surgery, one of the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and so beginning July 2025, NKA Bio, Inc will continue its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

NKA Bio is excited to have been selected for a second contract to continue the development of NKA01 to be used by medics to improve survivability of warfighters, injured in battle, by buying time for combat casualties to get to surgical care. “Our team is laser focused on bringing forward this novel solution for the body’s response to severe injury, hemorrhagic shock, a leading cause of fatalities,” said Susan Gann Hibbs, Co-Founder and CEO of NKA Bio, “The successful development of NKA01 will not only save lives on the battlefield but also have broad implications for trauma care here at home, strengthening our nation’s healthcare and defenses. Having the support of the Air Force and our country behind this effort helps accelerate our mission to deliver lifesaving treatment to the injured people who need it most.”

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of War, or the U.S. government.



About NKA Bio, Inc.

NKA Bio was founded to develop new medicines for critically ill patients that press pause on death and buy more time for life-saving care. The current focus is on developing NKA01, a low-volume temperature-stable monoclonal antibody used to treat hemorrhagic shock. NKA01 stabilizes seriously injured patients to buy time for lifesaving surgery. For more information, visit www.NKABIO.com.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace forces. With a workforce spanning across nine technology areas and 40 other operations around the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at four hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has awarded over 10,400 contracts worth more than $7.24 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: afwerx.com.

Company Press Contact:

Susan Gann Hibbs

CEO & Co-Founder, NKA Bio, Inc

Info@NKABIO.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.