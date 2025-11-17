Timeless Medical Systems® Names Mike Antonelli as VP of Technology to Accelerate Next-Generation Platform Development

Mike Antonelli, newly appointed VP Technology at Timeless Medical Systems Timeless Medical Systems Timeless Medical Nutrition Platform Nutrition Management Software

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Timeless Medical Systems, a leader in nutrition management software in leading hospitals across North America, today announced the appointment of Mike Antonelli as Vice President of Technology. Antonelli joins the executive leadership team to spearhead the company’s technology vision and drive the development of scalable, high-quality software products that align with Timeless Medical Systems' mission of improving patient care and operational efficiency.

As VP of Technology, Mike Antonelli will be a key member of the leadership team, responsible for shaping and executing the company’s overarching technology vision. His mandate includes leading the development organization, driving technical strategy, and ensuring the delivery of scalable, high-quality software products that align with Timeless Medical Systems’ strategic objectives.

“Mike’s extensive experience in innovation and building cutting-edge healthcare technology products makes him the perfect choice to lead our technology organization,” said John Rowe, Founder and CEO of Timeless Medical Systems. “His background in leading and scaling development teams, coupled with his position on the leading edge of technology innovation, will be instrumental as we continue to invest in our clinical nutrition management solutions to meet the dynamic needs of hospitals worldwide. We are thrilled to welcome a leader of his caliber.”

A Proven Leader in Healthcare Technology

Mike Antonelli brings a deep background in managing complex, high-stakes technology environments within the healthcare sector and is strategically positioned to elevate Timeless Medical Systems’ offerings. He has spent his career building critical healthcare systems, beginning with a role in an ambulatory clinic supporting the medical record system and developing custom solutions for care providers and back-office staff. His experience includes over a decade at Cerner, where he advanced from EMR integration into leading platforms, modernization, and DevOps initiatives.

Antonelli previously served as the Chief Technology Officer at Redpoint Summit, responsible for building a robotic process automation platform for Epic and Cerner system administration. Most recently, he consulted with About Objects on governing patient-generated health data, AI enablement, and developing a service platform for spatial computing on visionOS. Notably, he is the co-author of a patent for integrating real-time video in healthcare software and was a speaker at AWS Re:Invent 2020 for rapidly scaling Cerner’s telemedicine platform during the pandemic.

Commitment to Clinical Excellence and Patient Care

Antonelli’s appointment marks a commitment by Timeless Medical Systems to continue to drive scalable, high quality products that align with the company’s strategic objectives to deliver tangible value to its customers and their patients.

“Healthcare is personal. My son had a short stay in the NICU, and nutrition updates were written on a whiteboard in the room we lived in while he was there. Hitting the target meant he could come home with us, and he could meet his big brother. That experience showed me how essential efficient, precise care systems are. I was drawn to Timeless Medical Systems because their mission to improve patient safety through clinical nutrition management is so critical. I’m excited to play a part in delivering products and platforms that have positive health outcomes and ensuring our technology is not just innovative, but reliable, secure, and scalable to support the next era of patient care.”

Mike Antonelli officially began his role as Vice President of Technology on November 17, 2025.

________________________________________

About Timeless Medical Systems

Timeless Medical Systems is a leading provider of clinical nutrition management and human milk banking software, dedicated to improving patient safety and operational efficiency in healthcare settings. Their solutions are used by hospitals and milk banks worldwide.

To find out more about Timeless Medical Systems please visit their website: www.timelessmedical.com.

Please direct media enquiries to Director of Marketing Timeless Medical Systems, Claire Bradley marketing@timelessmedical.com

