Jason Ruedy, The Home Loan Arranger, Advises Denver Homeowners to Customize Their Refinance Term and Save Thousands

The Home Loan Arranger

Jason Ruedy “The Home Loan Arranger” Introduces Custom Loan Term Refinance Strategy for Denver Homeowners

My goal is simple,” says Ruedy. “Lower payments. Less interest. More equity. Faster payoff. A custom loan term refinance delivers all of that” — Jason Ruedy

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jason Ruedy, widely known as “The Home Loan Arranger” and ranked among the top 1% of mortgage originators nationwide, is introducing a powerful refinance strategy for Denver homeowners: stop restarting your mortgage clock. Instead of resetting into a new 30-year loan, Ruedy is helping borrowers customize their loan term to stay aligned with their original payoff schedule while lowering their rate and monthly payment.As mortgage rates shift, many homeowners in Denver and the surrounding metro area are refinancing—but often without realizing they are extending their loan term and increasing total interest paid over time. Ruedy’s Custom Loan Term Refinance Program is designed to eliminate that problem.“If you’ve already paid down three years on your mortgage, why start over at 30 years?” says Jason Ruedy, The Home Loan Arranger. “We can structure your new loan at 27 years, keep you on track, lower your rate, and save you significant money in interest.”A Smarter Refinance Strategy for Denver HomeownersRuedy’s approach allows homeowners to refinance their mortgage without losing the progress they’ve already made.With a custom loan term refinance, Denver homeowners can:• Stay aligned with their original amortization schedule• Reduce total interest paid over the life of the loan• Lower monthly payments without extending the payoff timeline• Access equity through competitive cash-out refinance options• Consolidate high-interest debt while maintaining long-term financial goalsThis strategy is especially effective for homeowners exploring debt consolidation, mortgage rate reduction, or 90% loan-to-value (LTV) cash-out refinances—one of Ruedy’s most in-demand programs.Why Restarting Your Mortgage Can Cost You ThousandsMany traditional refinance options automatically reset borrowers into a new 30-year term—adding years of additional interest and delaying full homeownership.Ruedy emphasizes that most Denver homeowners are unaware they have the option to customize their loan term.“Resetting your mortgage may lower your payment, but it can cost you tens of thousands in extra interest,” Ruedy explains. “A custom loan term gives you the benefit of refinancing without sacrificing the progress you’ve already made.”Denver Housing Market Creating OpportunityWith strong home values across Denver and the Front Range, many homeowners are sitting on significant equity. This creates an opportunity to refinance strategically, rather than simply resetting into a new loan.Ruedy’s custom loan term strategy is gaining traction among homeowners looking to:• Protect and build equity faster• Maintain long-term financial disciplineWhy Denver Homeowners Work with Jason RuedyJason Ruedy has built a reputation as one of Colorado’s leading mortgage experts through:• Over 33 years of mortgage experience• Top 1% national loan originator ranking• Fast, efficient closings• Highly competitive interest rates• Direct, one-on-one service from start to finish“My goal is simple,” says Ruedy. “Lower payments. Less interest. More equity. Faster payoff. A custom loan term refinance delivers all of that.”Contact Jason Ruedy — The Home Loan ArrangerDenver homeowners interested in custom loan term refinancing, mortgage rate reduction, or 90% LTV cash-out refinance options can contact Jason directly:

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