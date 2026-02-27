HIGH Mountain BREEZES Music, CHAPIN Productions, WHYHUNGER & Long ISLAND Cares HONOR 50 Yrs OF Cats IN The CRADLE

Something stirring is always on the horizon in the High Mountain Breezes --- The winds are shifting — and something unforgettable is on its way. “When I was asked to lend my voice to ‘Cats in the Cradle,’ I felt honored, humbled—and honestly, a little apprehensive,” said Monty Lane Allen. “That feeling came from deep respect for Harry and the legacy of this song. You don’t try to copy a masterpiece." "So very Honored to Partner in Service"

Honoring Harry Chapin’s Legacy Through Music and Action

When I wrote the poem that became ‘Cats in the Cradle,’ I never imagined how far it would travel,” said Sandy Chapin. “Harry gave it life, and its message still resonates across generations.” — Sandy Chapin, Wife of the Late Harry Chapin

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- High Mountain Breezes Music is proud to partner with WhyHunger, Chapin Productions, and Long Island Cares to honor the 50th anniversary of “ Cats in the Cradle ” and the legacy of Harry Chapin—an artist whose music moved generations and whose life’s work helped drive the fight against hunger. First released 50 years ago, “Cats in the Cradle” became one of Harry’s defining songs and a lasting symbol of the mission he championed throughout his life.With the release of our new rendition of Cats in the Cradle, this project serves as a celebration of that 50-year legacy—meant to do more than honor a timeless song. It carries forward the spirit of service Harry lived every day, supporting the ongoing work of WhyHunger and Long Island Cares to help ensure every family has access to nutritious food and the dignity that comes with it.“Harry’s legacy lives on in WhyHunger’s work, alongside so many others, to end the injustice at the root of hunger and ensure everyone has the basic human right to nutritious food,” said Jenique Jones, WhyHunger’s Executive Director. “We are grateful to the team behind this new rendition of Harry and Sandy’s epic song for bringing their powerful message of music and activism to a new generation.”Harry Chapin believed deeply that caring for our neighbors is a shared responsibility, and that conviction continues to guide Long Island Cares,” said Katherine M. Fritz, President and CEO of Long Island Cares. “This new rendition of ‘Cat’s in the Cradle’ reflects the compassion and connection Harry championed. Our work is about more than food — it’s dignity, partnership, and lasting food security. "This project is about more than honoring a song—it's about carrying forward Harry Chapin's lifelong commitment to ending hunger through music and action," said Bruce Tarletsky, founder of High Mountain Breezes Music. "We are honored to partner with Chapin Productions, WhyHunger, and Long Island Cares to help keep Harry's mission alive and growing through our music.""When I first wrote the lyric that became 'Cats in the Cradle,' I never imagined how far it would travel," said Sandy Chapin, wife and co-writer with the late Harry Chapin. "Harry gave it musical life, and I've watched its message continue to resonate across generations."This new rendition, arranged and produced by Monty Lane Allen and engineered by renowned Nashville engineer Chris Latham, is a masterclass in heartfelt interpretation. You don’t try to copy a masterpiece—you simply try to carry its spirit in your own voice. This song has meant so much to so many of us, and I wanted to approach it with the reverence it deserves. Music has always been a blessing in my life—a thread that’s brought peace and joy through every season. Singing this tribute was deeply personal. It reminded me why I fell in love with music in the first place.”“‘Cat's in the Cradle’ now spans many generations and continues to inspire countless fathers, mothers, sons, and daughters to make the most of their relationships,” said Jason Chapin, son of legendary singer-songwriter Harry Chapin. “As a #1 hit in 1974, the song allowed my father to put his money where his mouth was and start WhyHunger in 1975 and Long Island Cares in 1980 to help end hunger. High Mountain Breezes Music has honored that legacy with a rendition of the song that’s musically rich and emotionally true. I'm very grateful to them for the beautiful tribute to my mother and father.”“‘Cats in the Cradle’ has always been more than a song—it’s a mirror, a memory, and a message that still speaks to us today,” said Bruce Tarletsky, founder and creative director of High Mountain Breezes Music. “I still remember hearing Harry perform it live 47 years ago, and the impact it had on me has lasted a lifetime. “If someone had told me then that I’d be part of a tribute like this, I wouldn’t have believed it. Bringing this rendition to life has been a journey of heart, legacy, and friendship.” It’s our way of honoring Harry and Sandy’s timeless message—and every listener who’s ever paused and said, ‘Their song changed my life.’”Special thanks to our friends at Chapin Productions, WhyHunger & Long Island Cares for their partnership in honoring Harry and Sandy Chapin. Harry’s original recording will always be the definitive version, but as has been true for the past 50 years, some songs transcend time and place—resonating far beyond the stage.About High Mountain Breezes MusicHigh Mountain Breezes Music is a collective of lifelong friends who step away from their day‑to‑day careers to reconnect, create, and make music rooted in heart and harmony. In the studio, titles fall away and collaboration takes over—where time slows, friendship leads, and legacy is shaped in every note.About Chapin ProductionsCats in the Cradle: The Song That Changed Our Lives is now available on Amazon—a heartfelt documentary honoring Harry Chapin’s life, music, and enduring legacy. Through powerful stories, interviews, and rare footage, it shows how one song can truly change lives.About WhyHungerFounded by Harry Chapin and Bill Ayres, WhyHunger supports community‑led solutions that protect the human right to food. Through global partnerships, the organization advances agroecology, workers’ rights, and equitable food systems that nourish people and the planet.About Long Island CaresLong Island Cares, The Harry Chapin Regional Food Bank, works to combat hunger on Long Island by providing food, outreach, and education to individuals and families in need.###

Experience the mesmerizing sounds of our new release, “Cats in the Cradle”, feat the artistry of Monty Lane Alan.

