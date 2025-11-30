MILSPO Social Co. Magazine Launches Early 2026—Celebrating Military Spouse Sisterhood & Entrepreneurship

MILSPO Social Co. Magazine Launches January 2nd, Celebrating the Strength, Sisterhood, and Entrepreneurial Spirit of Military Spouses

We are Gitty, Witty and Pretty –Unstoppable” — Kera Sanchez

PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- January 2nd, 2026 marks the official launch of MILSPO Social Co. Magazine, a groundbreaking publication created exclusively for female military spouse entrepreneurs. Rooted in patriotic pride, elevated through feminine resilience, and powered by the camaraderie that defines the military community, the magazine provides a dedicated home for the stories, strategies, and successes of military spouses building businesses across the globe.

Founded by Kera Sanchez, a proud Navy wife, Secondary Educator, mom and Entrepreneur, the publication emerges as a vibrant response to the long-standing need for visibility, representation, and community within the military spouse business ecosystem.

“Military spouses are often overqualified and underestimated. We sacrifice so much of ourselves for our families and our country, and we deserve a platform that inspires women to start, to keep going, or simply to feel seen. Traditional business and entrepreneurial magazines don’t account for the hurdles we face—deployments, solo parenting, PCS moves, and a dozen unexpected roadblocks—yet here we are, still thriving. With this publication, we hope to highlight women from all walks of business and life, from the side hustles to the empires and everything in between, in a way that is supportive, inspirational, and expansive.”

— Kera Sanchez, Founder & Editor-in-Chief

A Cover That Honors Innovation, Patriotism, and Purpose

The debut cover proudly features Monica Fullerton, CEO and Founder of Spouse-ly, the only vendor marketplace created specifically for military and first responder families. Fullerton is a trailblazer in the spouse-owned business space and a champion for community-driven entrepreneurship. Her story sets the tone for the magazine’s mission: to honor the entrepreneurial spirit woven into the fabric of military life.

A Powerful Showcase of Military Spouse Talent

Inside the inaugural edition, readers will discover an inspiring lineup of authors, artists, mental health professionals, stylists, beauty consultants, community builders, political commentators, professional organizers, and more. These women reflect the diversity, creativity, and brilliance thriving within the military spouse community.

Their stories highlight not just their businesses, but their courage, adaptability, and commitment to building meaningful lives and legacies—despite deployments, frequent relocations, and the unpredictability that comes with military service.

Expanding a Legacy of Storytelling

This launch marks the second publication from Sanchez, who first made her mark with Get Griefy Magazine, a vibrant platform built around sharing inspiring stories of life after loss. Its heartfelt mission and remarkable success cultivated a global community of support and healing.

After witnessing the transformative power of storytelling, Sanchez felt called to expand her creative impact—this time toward the military community she calls home. She envisioned a publication that served as both a palette cleanser and a natural extension of her purpose: a place where women, service, resilience, and sisterhood could shine together.

That vision became MILSPO Social Co. Magazine.

What Readers Can Expect

Launching January 2nd, Issue No. 1 features:

-Entrepreneur Spotlights showcasing the journeys of military spouse founders

-Business, Branding & Productivity Insights tailored to the fast-moving, ever-changing military lifestyle

-Wellness & Purpose Features to support identity, clarity, and mental strength

-Community Columns, designed to uplift and unite

-Collaborative Contributions from veterans, authors, mental health advocates, and leaders within the military spouse ecosystem

-Each page is intentionally curated to inspire confidence, connection, and community—reminding readers that they are never building alone.

A Movement, Not Just a Magazine

More than a publication, MILSPO Social Co. Magazine represents a movement dedicated to shifting the narrative around military spouse entrepreneurship. It champions women who build businesses between duty stations, steady their families during separations, adapt to new environments with grace, and support their service members—all while pursuing their own dreams.

Driven by feminine strength and patriotic devotion, the magazine stands as a testament to the unbreakable spirit of military spouse entrepreneurs and the collective power of their shared experiences.

The magazine will publish quarterly, with digital and print editions available worldwide.

Get Involved

Military spouse entrepreneurs, creators, organizations, and community partners are invited to collaborate, apply for features, or pitch stories for future issues. MILSPO Social Co. Magazine is committed to amplifying the voices and talents of those shaping the future of the military spouse economy.

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or to request an advance look at Issue No. 1, please contact:

Email: milsposocialco@gmail.com

Website: milsposocialco.com

Instagram: @milsposocialco

About MILSPO Social Co. Magazine

MILSPO Social Co. Magazine is the first publication dedicated solely to elevating the voices, businesses, and experiences of military spouse entrepreneurs. Through storytelling, education, and community-centered features, the magazine champions empowerment, visibility, and connection—honoring the feminine strength, patriotic pride, and deep sense of sisterhood that define the military spouse community.

