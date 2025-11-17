Second Heart Assist Announces New U.S. Patent and Declares the Dawn of Intelligent Circulatory Support

Jeff Donofrio speaks at Octane's Annual Cardio Tech Conference- Newport Beach, CA

For decades, devices could only push or spin. Now they can think. We’ve given physicians a tool that adapts to every heartbeat, every shift in condition, every moment of care. That changes everything.” — Jeff Donofrio, CEO- Second Heart Assist

SALT LAKE CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Second Heart Assist, Inc. today announced the issuance of a new U.S. patent that represents a defining moment in cardiovascular innovation. The patent centers on adaptive flow control, a breakthrough that gives physicians precise, real-time control over blood flow, allowing them to respond instantly to the changing needs of their patients.

For more than fifty years, cardiac engineers have wrestled with a single, impossible equation: increase blood flow and risk damaging blood cells, or protect the blood and sacrifice cardiac support and treatment effectiveness. The adaptive flow control system gives physicians the ability to fine-tune the pitch and angle of impeller blades using a secure phone or computer interface. This breakthrough means physicians can adapt treatment to match the ever changing health demands of patients.

When a patient begins to retain fluids, the system can deliver higher flow. When stability returns, the physician can shift settings to minimize wear, reduce power use, and protect blood integrity. Mechanical compromises that once limited therapy are now managed intelligently, on demand.

“This patent marks the true beginning of intelligent circulatory support,” said Jeff Donofrio, Chief Executive Officer of Second Heart Assist, Inc. “For decades, devices could only push or spin. Now they can think. We’ve given physicians a tool that adapts to every heartbeat, every shift in condition, every moment of care. That changes everything.”

Heart failure remains one of the most expensive and complex conditions in modern medicine, responsible for millions of hospitalizations and billions in costs each year. By enabling a new level of control, Second Heart’s technology creates the possibility for fewer interventions, longer device life, and more stable patient management. The benefit redefines how hospitals, clinicians, and payers think about patient care and the economics of chronic heart failure.

“Every generation in medicine has a moment that reshapes what’s possible,” Donofrio added. “For cardiac support, this is that moment. Intelligent control gives us a way to serve both sides of the equation: the science of technology and the art of healing. It’s a new language for the human heart.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.