Online Driver Education Surges in Texas as Completions Pass 30,000

Get Drivers Ed logo representing state-approved online and in-person driver-education programs in Texas. Student completing Texas state-approved online driver-education coursework from a mobile device. Texas driver displaying her learner permit after completing state-approved Adult Drivers Ed requirements.

State-approved online courses grow across Texas as more residents choose flexible digital options over in-person classes for licensing requirements.

Texas continues to see a clear shift toward online driver education, and that trend is reflected in participation statewide as more residents choose flexible digital licensing preparation.” — Get Drivers Ed

AUSITN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than 30,000 Texas residents have now completed a state-approved online and in-person driver-education program regulated by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS). The organization has expanded access across Houston, Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, and additional regions through licensed driving-school partnerships and increased online program availability. This marks continued participation in digital and classroom-based driver-education options across the state.Get Drivers Ed also confirmed participation in community programs coordinated with Open Road For All, the Texas Workforce Commission, and organizations that support foster youth, orphans, and individuals experiencing homelessness. These collaborations support access to state-approved instructional components required for Texas licensing compliance.“Texas continues to see a clear shift toward online driver education, and that trend is reflected in the participation we’re seeing statewide,” said a spokesperson for Get Drivers Ed. “As DPS appointment delays and state-mandated requirements remain in place, more residents are choosing to complete their instructional steps online for faster, more flexible licensing preparation.”Why Demand Has Increased -Statewide participation in online driver education has grown for several reasons. Texas licensing rules require a six-hour Adult Drivers Ed course for new adult applicants, and teen drivers must complete 32 hours of instruction beginning at age 14. These state-mandated requirements form the foundation of ongoing enrollment activity in all regions.The convenience and flexibility of state-approved online driver education have become a primary factor in why many Texans now complete their licensing requirements digitally rather than through traditional in-person programs.Additionally, the availability of online written examinations for adults has encouraged applicants to complete instructional components digitally before scheduling DPS visits. Major metropolitan regions such as Austin, Dallas, and Houston have experienced appointment delays, prompting many residents to complete their educational steps online prior to in-person testing. The continued adoption of online learning formats across age groups has also contributed to sustained use of digital driver-education programs.As these conditions persist, participation in structured, state-approved driver-education programs has remained consistent across Texas.Texas Driver-Education Programs -Get Drivers Ed offers multiple program categories aligned with TDLR and DPS standards. Each program is structured to meet the curriculum expectations, testing procedures, and documentation requirements set by state regulators.Available instructional categories include:• Adult Drivers Ed — 6-hour course with online written exam Teen Drivers Ed — Parent-Taught and Instructor-Taught formats• DPS-approved Defensive Driving• Behind-the-wheel instruction provided by licensed Texas instructorsAll programs follow established rules for instructional hours, exam formats, certificate issuance, and recordkeeping.Adult Drivers Ed (Ages 18+) -The Adult Drivers Ed program fulfills the six-hour instructional requirement for Texas adults applying for a first-time learner permit. The online format includes the DPS written examination, which allows participants to complete required steps in advance of DPS visits.Program components include:• TDLR-approved curriculum structure• Online written examination with unlimited attempts (as permitted)• Digital certificate issued upon completion• Compatibility with desktop and mobile devices• Audio-supported instruction.• Automatic progress saving• Seven-day support availabilityThe course remains widely used by residents seeking to meet adult licensing requirements.Teen Drivers Ed (Ages 14–17) -Teen Drivers Ed satisfies Texas requirements for minors applying for a learner permit. The program is available in Parent-Taught Drivers Ed (PTDE) and Instructor-Taught formats coordinated with licensed partner driving schools.Program components include:• Online permit examination• Unlimited written-test attempts• Video-based instructional modules• Desktop and mobile compatibility• 24/7 access to materials• Curriculum aligned with TDLR and DPS-mandated instructional sequencing.Upon completion of the online component, teens meet supervised driving requirements through parent instructors or licensed instructors, depending on the selected format.Defensive Driving -The DPS-approved Defensive Driving course is available for individuals completing court-related requirements, insurance processes, or voluntary participation. Certificates are issued electronically in accordance with Texas administrative guidelines. The course includes topics required under state standards related to Texas traffic laws and rule compliance.Behind-the-Wheel Instruction -Behind-the-wheel instruction is conducted through licensed partner driving schools across Texas.Training options include:• Six-hour behind-the-wheel program• Ten-hour behind-the-wheel program• Teen program, including seven hours of driving and seven hours of observationInstruction includes procedures commonly evaluated during DPS driving tests and skills associated with standard roadway operation.Program Characteristics -Texas programs include the following characteristics:• Full TDLR and DPS approval• Self-paced online coursework• Compatible with desktop and mobile devices• Electronic certificate issuance• Unlimited written-exam attempts when permitted• Standardized curriculum formats• Seven-day support availabilityThese characteristics align with state licensing rules and ensure consistent delivery of required instructional components.Community Partnerships -Get Drivers Ed participates in collaborations coordinated with nonprofit and state entities, including Open Road For All, the Texas Workforce Commission, and organizations serving foster youth, orphans, and individuals experiencing homelessness. These partnerships support access to state-approved instructional components required under Texas licensing regulations and operate within established state eligibility frameworks.Availability -Information regarding Texas program approvals, instructional methods, assessment requirements, and regulatory updates is maintained in publicly available organizational documentation. Materials are updated in accordance with changes to TDLR and DPS administrative guidance.About Get Drivers Ed -Get Drivers Ed is an education provider offering state-approved online and in-person driver-education programs regulated by state licensing agencies.The organization develops instructional materials aligned with state requirements for teen drivers, adult applicants, defensive-driving participants, and commercial-driver theory students. The company operates in Texas and additional U.S. states through licensed partners and regulatory oversight.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.