IEI Announces Winners of the 2025 Supes’ Choice Awards

SANTA ANA PUEBLO, NM, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Institute for Education Innovation (IEI), a national think tank bridging the gap between district leaders and the K–12 industry, is proud to announce the winners of the 2025 Supes' Choice Awards. These awards celebrate the most innovative leaders and organizations transforming K–12 education through vision, collaboration, and impact.This year’s Supes’ Choice Awards brought together district leaders, EdTech innovators, and solution providers from across the country for three days of connection, collaboration, and celebration in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico. The Supes’ Choice Gala served as the culminating event, recognizing outstanding superintendents who are making a lasting difference in education.This Year’s Award Recipients Include:Media Innovator Award: Dr. Jared Bloom, Superintendent of Franklin Square UFSD, NYThe Traci Davis and Dr. Susan Enfield She-Roic Leadership Award: Dr. Erin Kane, Superintendent of Douglas County School District, COExcellence in Empowerment Award: Dr. Tahira DuPree Chase, Superintendent of Westbury UFSD, NYThe Hank Grishman Consistency in Leadership Award: Dr. Wayne Vickers, Superintendent of Alabaster City Schools, ALDwight Jones Courageous Leadership Award: Dr. Jermall Wright, Superintendent of Little Rock Public Schools, ARThe Supes’ Choice Innovation Partner Hall of Fame was presented to Magma Math in recognition of their ability to listen deeply to district leaders, build with educators rather than for them, and advance learning in ways that benefit both students and teachers.The Supes’ Choice Awards continue to shine a light on those who are leading with courage, creativity, and a steadfast commitment to improving outcomes for students.About the Institute for Education Innovation (IEI):The Institute for Education Innovation (IEI) is a national think tank that connects district leaders with the resources and relationships needed to tackle the most pressing challenges in K–12 education. By fostering partnerships between educators and solution providers, IEI ensures that innovation aligns with the real needs of schools and students. Learn more at www.instituteforedinnovation.com

