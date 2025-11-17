Michigan Auto Law Reveals 2024 List of the 20 Most Dangerous Intersections in Michigan

Annual report coincides with Michigan Auto Law's campaign to promote awareness and safer driving across Michigan.

The goal of this report is to help drivers stay informed and safe. When they understand where these dangerous intersections are, they can make smarter, safer decisions behind the wheel.” — Steve Gursten, President and Attorney at Michigan Auto Law

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michigan Auto Law , the leading and largest law firm in Michigan that specializes exclusively in handling auto accident cases, has released its 2024 report identifying the Top 20 Most Dangerous Intersections in Michigan Each year, the car accident lawyers at Michigan Auto Law collect and analyze official data from the Michigan State Police Traffic Crash Reporting Unit, which compiles vehicle accident reports filed by local law enforcement and police departments throughout Michigan. This year's findings represent the most current and comprehensive data available for total intersection crashes in 2024.As part of Michigan Auto Law's ongoing public safety campaign, the firm continues its mission to make roads safer by providing drivers with actionable information to help them make informed decisions, whether that means taking an alternate route or using extra caution when driving through high-risk intersections.An “intersection” is defined as any roadway controlled by traffic signals, four-way stop signs, or roundabouts. The crash data encompasses and includes any traffic accident reported, including, and resulting in injuries and/or fatalities, that occurred within 200 feet of an intersection including near freeways (and their subsequent on-ramps off-ramps and service streets), divided highways, and rural roads.Based on years of research on Michigan intersection accidents, intersections with heavy traffic near freeway access points or major retail areas continually rank among the most crash-prone. Every year, nearly one-third of all car crashes in Michigan, and approximately 30% of all fatal car crashes, occur at intersections.In Michigan, the leading causes of intersection accidents include: running red lights, disregarding stop signs, disregarding yield signs, failing to yield the right-of-way, disregarding the right-of-way laws, improper left hand turns, speeding, distracted driving, and impaired driving."The goal of this report isn't to alarm drivers, but to help them stay informed and safe," stated Steve Gursten, President and Attorney at Michigan Auto Law. "When drivers understand where these dangerous intersections are, and what behaviors contribute to crashes, they can make smarter, safer decisions behind the wheel. Knowledge is one of the most powerful tools we have for preventing accidents."The Top 20 Most Dangerous Intersections in Michigan1. 11 MILE RD/I 696 @ VAN DYKE AVE, Warren/Center Line, 185 Crashes, 26 InjuriesThe total number of crashes decreased by 15% from 218 crashes in 2023. Total crashes in previous years were: 2022 (207), 2021 (173), 2020 (124), 2019 (129).2. 18 1/2 MILE RD @ VAN DYKE AVE, Sterling Heights, 162 Crashes, 12 Injuries (Roundabout)Total crashes jumped 20% from 135 in 2023 to 162 in 2024. Total crashes in previous years were: 2022 (118), 2021 (168), 2020 (131), 2019 (229).3. MARTIN PKWY @ N PONTIAC TRL, Commerce Twp, 152 Total Crashes, 9 Injuries (Roundabout)This is Oakland Counties largest roundabout. Total crashes fell to 151 in 2024 from 160 in 2023. Total crashes in previous years were: 2022 (126), 2021 (140), 2020 (110), and 2019 (161) total crashes.4. SCHOOLCRAFT RD @ TELEGRAPH RD, Redford Twp, 137 Total Crashes, 26 InjuriesTotal crashes decreased from 154 crashes in 2023. Total crashes in previous years were: 2022 (126), 2021 (104), 2020 (108), and 2019 (210) total crashes.5. N. HAMILTON ST @ WASHTENAW AVE, Ypsilanti, 132 Total Crashes, 7 InjuriesThis is the first year this interchange has made the list. In 2023 they had a total of 12 crashes and zero injuries.6. ORCHARD LAKE RD @ 14 MILE RD, Farmington Hills, 109 Total Crashes, 5 Injuries (Roundabout)The total decreased from 132 total crashes in 2023.7. TELEGRAPH RD @ 12 MILE RD, Southfield, 106 Total Crashes, 23 InjuriesThe total increased from 99 total crashes but decreased from 35 injuries in 2023.8. 10 MILE RD @ I 94, St Clair Shores, 96 Total Crashes, 1 Fatality, 21 InjuriesThe total decreased from 100 total crashes and 33 Injuries in 2023.9. MIDDLE BELT RD @ SCHOOLCRAFT RD, Livonia, 95 Total Crashes, 14 InjuriesThe total increased from 80 total crashes in 2023.10. 11 MILE RD/I 696 @ HOOVER, Warren, 86 Total Crashes, 1 Fatality, 18 InjuriesThe total crashes and injuries stayed consistent with 2023 results although there was 1 fatality in 2024.11. STATE RD @ W ELLSWORTH RD, Ann Arbor, 85 Total Crashes, 5 Injuries (Roundabout)The total significantly decreased from 126 total crashes in 2023.12. DIXIE HIGHWAY @ 175, Springfield Township, 80 Total Crashes, 19 InjuriesThis location is new to the top 20 ranking.13. LEE RD. @ WHITMORE LAKE RD. Green Oak Township, 80 Total Crashes, 3 Injuries (Roundabout)This location is new to the top 20 ranking.14. JOY RD @ M 39, Detroit, 78 Total Crashes, 27 InjuriesThe total increased from 72 total crashes in 2023.15. SOUTHFIELD RD @ W 11 MILE RD, Lathrup Village, 76 Total Crashes, 38 InjuriesThe total decreased from 96 total crashes, but increased with 30 Injuries in 2023.16. HALL RD/M 59 @ HAYES RD, Macomb Township, 76 Total Crashes, 14 InjuriesThis location is new to the top 20 ranking.17. HALL RD @ SCHOENHERR, Sterling Heights, 76 Total Crashes, 11 InjuriesThis location is new to the top 20 ranking.18. 12 MILE RD @ I 94, St. Clair Shores, 75 Total Crashes, 1 Fatality, 11 InjuriesThis location is new to the top 20 ranking.19. US 313 @ WEALTHY ST, Grand Rapids, 73 Total Crashes, 12 InjuriesThe total significantly decreased from 112 total crashes and 1 Fatality in 2023.20. 11 MILE RD @ GRATIOT AVE E, Roseville, 72 Total Crashes, 18 InjuriesThe total decreased from 69 total crashes in 2023.Michigan Auto Law urges drivers to review the full list of Michigan's most dangerous intersections and use extra caution when traveling through these high-traffic areas, especially those near freeway entrances and exits.Visit MichiganAutoLaw.com for a complete list of the Top 20 Most Dangerous Intersections in Michigan as well as the Most Dangerous Intersections for specific Michigan counties. MichiganAutoLaw.com also offers free educational materials on what to do after an accident and how to stay safe on Michigan roads.###About Michigan Auto LawMichigan Auto Law is the leading and largest law firm in Michigan that specializes exclusively in handling auto accident and truck accident cases throughout the state. For more than 50 years, Attorney Steven Gursten and his team of auto accident attorneys have litigated thousands of motor vehicle crashes and personal injury lawsuits, securing the largest auto and truck accident settlement in Michigan and more million-dollar auto accident results than any law firm in the state. Michigan Auto Law has also been listed for 17 consecutive years with top reported settlements and trial verdicts in Michigan. Michigan Auto Law has a 100% satisfaction guarantee, and its attorneys are recognized as national authorities in auto accident litigation, leading the firm to be named "the best in the business" by Michigan Lawyers Weekly newspaper and to being named to “The Best Lawyer’s in America” for over 10 straight years. Michigan Auto Law has also been recognized among the "Best Law Firms" in the U.S. and it has earned the Martindale-Hubbell Preeminent AV Rating for Highest Level of Professional Excellence. 