Harbour Furniture Selects Luxent iQ to Power Its Configure, Price, and Quote (CPQ) Process

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxent , a technology consulting firm that helps mid-size companies streamline operations and accelerate growth with intelligent, cloud-based business solutions, today announced that Harbour, a global leader in luxury indoor and outdoor furniture design, has selected Luxent iQ CPQ to enhance its quoting and order configuration process.Harbour is known worldwide for its modern, coastal-inspired furniture that blends handcrafted quality with durable, high-end materials. The company’s vertical integration—from design through manufacturing—enables tight control over quality and customization. As Harbour continues to expand its product offerings and global customer base, it needed a powerful yet intuitive solution to manage its growing portfolio of configurable products and streamline its sales operations.“Harbour’s designs are synonymous with craftsmanship, quality, and detail,” said Vivian Keena, CEO of Luxent. “iQ CPQ brings that same precision and artistry to the sales process—helping Harbour’s team deliver accurate, customized quotes faster and more efficiently. We’re proud to support a brand that exemplifies excellence in both design and customer experience.”“Every Harbour piece is made with care, and our customers expect a seamless, premium experience from start to finish. Luxent iQ allows our sales and operations teams to quote complex, made-to-order configurations with confidence—reducing manual effort and ensuring the same level of excellence behind the scenes that our customers see in every finished product.”Luxent iQ, a proprietary solution built by Luxent, extends the power of NetSuite ERP by enabling businesses to configure, price, and quote complex products with speed, accuracy, and full system integration. The platform helps manufacturers, distributors, and design-driven brands like Harbour eliminate spreadsheet-based quoting, improve visibility, and enhance customer satisfaction.About HarbourHarbour is a luxury furniture brand founded by Australian brothers Harrison and Nicholas Condos. The company draws inspiration from Australia’s coastlines and lifestyle, offering a wide range of handcrafted indoor and outdoor furniture that combines modern design with durability and comfort. Using sustainable materials such as Indonesian teak, extruded aluminum, and premium stone, Harbour creates pieces that are as timeless as they are enduring. Learn more at www.shopharbour.com About LuxentLUXENT helps mid-size companies streamline operations and accelerate growth with intelligent, cloud-based business solutions. As a certified NetSuite Solution Provider, Luxent combines deep industry knowledge with technical expertise to deliver ERP, CPQ, and integration services that make digital transformation fast, smooth, and effective. The company’s proprietary iQ CPQ solution extends the power of NetSuite, enabling customers to configure, price, and quote complex products with speed and accuracy. Learn more at www.Luxent.com Luxent and iQ are trademarks of Luxent, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

