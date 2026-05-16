The Gents Place Prosper Announces Upcoming Grand Opening at Gates of Prosper

The Gents Place Men's Grooming Floor The Gents Place Men's Grooming Meeting Lounge

The nation’s leading luxury barber and business club celebrates its new DFW location at Prosper, TX.

We’re excited to collaborate with local organizations, support fellow veterans, empower local youth and create opportunities for connection through our club.” — JD and Shenna Lawless

PROSPER, TX, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Owned by JD and Shenna Lawless, both U.S. military veterans and long-time North Texas residents, The Gents Place Prosper will bring the brand’s signature elevated men's grooming experience and networking-focused club environment to one of the fastest-growing communities in the region.The Lawless family has lived in Frisco since 2008, raising their children and building deep roots through service, community involvement and leadership. Their personal connection to The Gents Place began years ago when JD became a member of the Frisco club, sharing the experience with many friends and family, including their son, a proud Junior Gent of The Gents Place.“Our entire journey as veterans, parents and community members has been shaped by service, integrity and creating spaces where people feel valued and confident,” said Shenna Lawless, co-owner of The Gents Place Prosper. “From the moment JD experienced The Gents Place, we knew this was the kind of environment we wanted to bring to Prosper, a place where excellence, community and genuine connection come together.”JD Lawless added, “As a long-time member, I’ve always been drawn to the culture. You feel at home the moment you walk in. The service is elevated, the people are kind and the sense of community is real. Bringing that experience to Prosper is meaningful for our entire family.”Drawing from their military background, the Lawlesses plan to lead with integrity, service, empowerment and a deep respect for their team and Members. Their leadership style emphasizes servant leadership, adaptability, communication and building a culture where every team member feels valued, supported and encouraged to grow.“Our experience in the veteran community has expanded our network across Frisco, Prosper and surrounding areas,” said Shenna. “We’re excited to collaborate with local organizations, support fellow veterans, empower local youth and create opportunities for connection through our club.” Ben Davis , founder of The Gents Place, praised the Lawless’ vision and commitment:“JD and Shenna embody the values that define The Gents Place: service, excellence, community and authentic leadership. Their dedication to creating a meaningful impact in Prosper aligns perfectly with our mission, and we are thrilled to welcome them as our first Veteran franchise partners.”Founded in 2008, The Gents Place combines world-class grooming services with the amenities of a private business club, offering Members an elevated environment for personal care, connection and professional growth. The new Prosper barber and business club will feature the brand’s signature services, exclusive membership benefits and a welcoming space designed for gentlemen and their families.

The Gents Place - Barber and Business Club

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