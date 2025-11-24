The Sovereign Phoenix Expands Onto New Form, Bringing Support for Witches in Recovery to a National Digital Community

The Sovereign Phoenix Logo Sober Witch Life Weekly Recovery Circles

The Sovereign Phoenix brings recovery circles and magick-based healing to New Form, a nationwide recovery platform supporting more than half a million people.

Now anyone searching for a spiritual path that honors their truth can finally reach us with a single tap. That means everything to me.” — Sunshine - Founder of The Sovereign Phoenix

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sovereign Phoenix is now officially available on the New Form app, opening access to its signature recovery circles, spiritual programming, and community support to a far wider population of people healing from addiction, trauma, and emotional wounds. New Form, a free recovery platform created by The Phoenix, connects more than half a million users with sober events, mental health resources, peer support, and specialized communities. As of November 26, 2025, The Sovereign Phoenix joins that network, becoming the first organization on the app to support witches in recovery and those who identify with magick, spiritual sovereignty, and sober witchcraft as part of their healing path.

For The Sovereign Phoenix, this expansion marks a significant moment in its mission to create spiritually safe recovery spaces. Until now, the community has lived entirely on its own platform, its own app, and its own internal networks. By joining New Form, The Sovereign Phoenix is not moving platforms but expanding its reach, stepping into a larger national landscape where more people searching for alternative pathways can finally find a spiritual fellowship that honors their identity. This includes not only those recovering from substance use but also those healing from trauma, burnout, self abandonment, chronic overgiving, and emotional disconnection.

WHY THIS EXPANSION MATTERS

New Form was built to offer people in recovery a place to connect without the noise or triggers of mainstream social media. The app is free and available nationwide. It features a dedicated recovery tracker, peer groups, sober events, and a growing ecosystem of organizations that provide resources and support. At any given moment there are roughly ten thousand active users browsing events, attending meetings, and connecting with others. For these individuals, access to diverse healing communities is essential. The addition of The Sovereign Phoenix fills a gap that has existed in recovery spaces for decades.

There are millions of spiritually gifted, witch identified, intuitive, psychic, or magick aligned people in the United States who have struggled to find recovery communities that do not pathologize their spirituality. Many have left traditional twelve step environments after being shamed for their beliefs. Others have remained silent about their gifts out of fear of being misunderstood. Some have fallen out of recovery entirely because they believed their spiritual identity had no place in healing. The Sovereign Phoenix was created precisely for them. The decision to join New Form makes it possible for these individuals to find sanctuary, structure, and support without leaving the recovery ecosystem altogether.

AVAILABLE EVENTS AND OFFERINGS

Through New Form, users can now join The Sovereign Phoenix for its twice weekly Witch’s Recovery Circles, held Monday evenings at 7 PM Eastern and Fridays at noon Eastern. These circles offer a guided and spiritually grounded space where sober witches, witches in recovery, and those exploring sober witchcraft can share, reflect, regulate, and rise together.

In addition to the weekly circles, The Sovereign Phoenix will offer three additional virtual events each month. Creative Alchemy for Recovery introduces participants to expressive and transformative practices that help them process emotions, reclaim identity, and move through stuck or stagnant energy. Spellcrafting for Recovery teaches foundational techniques rooted in personal empowerment, intention setting, nervous system awareness, and soul based transformation without relying on escapist or avoidance based magick. The Clairs Workshop focuses on psychic development so participants can learn how to work with their intuitive senses in safer, grounded, and spiritually aligned ways. These events are free for all New Form users and appear directly in the app’s directory so users can add them to their personal calendars with a single tap.

All of these offerings preserve the core mission of The Sovereign Phoenix. They provide recovery based programming without separating sobriety from spiritual sovereignty. They help witches in recovery build emotional resilience, strengthen their energetic foundations, repair their connection to intuition, and heal the places where addiction, trauma, shame, and spiritual disconnection took root. These events also create consistent touchpoints so New Form users who browse the platform during peak hours will regularly see options that support alternative and earth based spiritual paths.

NEW FORM AS A NATIONAL PLATFORM

New Form has rapidly become one of the largest digital ecosystems for people in recovery from substance use and mental health challenges. It was launched by The Phoenix, a national recovery organization known for its free sober fitness and support programs, and includes features that help users track progress, celebrate milestones, and stay connected to local or virtual communities. New Form also provides a public directory of organizations offering meetings, workshops, live gatherings, and ongoing support. With The Sovereign Phoenix listed among them, users across the country can now easily discover a recovery community centered on spiritual freedom and self-reclamation.

A MESSAGE FROM SUNSHINE

“Back in May, I reached out to the team at New Form because I believed our community belonged there,” said Sunshine, founder of The Sovereign Phoenix and widely known as the pink-haired sober witch. “When I learned that we needed to complete our nonprofit paperwork before joining, I filed everything as quickly as I could so that witches in recovery would not be left out of this incredible network. New Form reaches hundreds of thousands of people. I wanted to make sure that those who practice magick, those who identify as witches, and those who have never felt at home in traditional programs could find us. The moment our nonprofit was created, I got us on the app. Now anyone searching for a spiritual path that honors their truth can finally reach us with a single tap. That means everything to me.”

ABOUT THE SOVEREIGN PHOENIX

The Sovereign Phoenix is a legally recognized religious nonprofit dedicated to supporting witches in recovery. It provides sacred space for spiritual healing, trauma recovery, addiction recovery, and personal transformation rooted in magick, shadow work, ancestral remembrance, intuitive development, and sovereign self leadership. It is home to the Recovery Coven, a fellowship where sober witches and witches in recovery gather in community without shame, fear, or spiritual censorship. Its mission is to ensure that no recovering witch ever has to walk their path alone.

