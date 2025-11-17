Dupixent Users Face 4X Higher Cancer Risk. Lawsuits Alleges Failure to Warn

Patients who developed rare skin cancer after using popular eczema medication can now access free legal evaluations as litigation begins

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- First lawsuits have been filed against makers of Dupixent, one of the world's best-selling drugs, alleging the companies failed to warn patients that the eczema medication increases skin cancer risk by 400%. A new resource helps affected patients determine if they qualify for compensation.Dupixent, manufactured by pharmaceutical giants Sanofi and Regeneron, generates over $11 billion in annual revenue. The prescription drug is widely used to treat eczema, asthma, and other inflammatory conditions.But in 2024, multiple studies published in major medical journals revealed a disturbing pattern: people taking Dupixent are four times more likely to develop cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), a rare and potentially deadly skin cancer.The first wrongful death lawsuit was filed in October 2025. Legal experts predict hundreds more cases will follow."This is just the beginning," said Hans Peter Jeschke, CEO of Idillo Inc. "You have a blockbuster drug making billions, research showing quadrupled cancer risk, and patients who say they were never warned. That's the recipe for major pharmaceutical litigation."**The Cancer Connection**CTCL is a rare form of skin cancer where malignant cells accumulate in the skin. Early symptoms—red patches, scaly skin, intense itching—look identical to eczema, making diagnosis difficult.Research published in the *Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology* found that Dupixent users had 4.1 times higher odds of developing CTCL compared to eczema patients not using the drug. A separate study confirmed a 4.59-fold increased risk.More than half of cancer cases occurred in patients over age 60. Most were diagnosed more than a year after starting Dupixent.An analysis of FDA adverse event data showed Dupixent had a 30-fold higher rate of CTCL reports compared to other medications.**Patients Claim They Were Never Warned**Lawsuits allege that Sanofi and Regeneron knew or should have known about elevated cancer risks but failed to adequately warn doctors and patients."Many people took Dupixent thinking it was safe," Jeschke said. "They weren't told their skin cancer risk would quadruple. If they'd known, some would have chosen different treatments."**New Resource Launched**GetAFreeCaseReview.com provides free information and case evaluations for affected patients. The website offers:- Clear explanations of Dupixent cancer risks in plain English- Details on lawsuit eligibility and the legal process- Free consultations with experienced mass tort attorneys- No upfront costs—attorneys work on contingency (paid only if you win)Patients may qualify if they used Dupixent for three months or longer and were diagnosed with CTCL, mycosis fungoides, or Sézary syndrome.**Potential Compensation**Based on similar pharmaceutical cases, settlements may range from $250,000 to over $5 million depending on:- Medical expenses for cancer treatment- Lost wages and reduced earning capacity- Pain and suffering- Wrongful death damages for families"These aren't minor side effects," Jeschke said. "We're talking about cancer. People have died. Families have been devastated. That's why compensation in these cases can be substantial."**What Patients Should Do**Anyone taking Dupixent should:1. Not stop medication without consulting their doctor2. Watch for warning signs: skin rashes that don't heal, unexplained lumps, thickened skin patches, swollen lymph nodes3. Request more frequent skin examinations4. Document all Dupixent use and any skin changesThose already diagnosed with cancer after Dupixent use should visit the new website to learn about their legal options."Time matters in these cases," Jeschke said. "Evidence needs to be preserved. Statutes of limitation apply. If you developed cancer after taking Dupixent, find out now if you have a case."About Idillo Inc.Idillo Inc. is a Florida-based marketing company specializing in mass tort case generation. The company connects individuals harmed by defective drugs and medical devices with experienced attorneys nationwide. Idillo Inc. is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice.Contact:Idillo Inc.1317 Edgewater Dr 2163Orlando, FL 32804Email: contact@getafreecasereview.comWebsite: https://getafreecasereview.com/dupixent ###SOURCE: Idillo Inc.Research Citations:Hasan, I., et al. (2024). Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, 91(2), 255-258.Mandel, J., et al. (2024). Dermatologic Therapy, 2024, 9924306.

