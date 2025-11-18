Surveillance Towed Array Sensor System Market to Reach USD $3.43 Billion by 2029 at 9.2% CAGR

Surveillance Towed Array Sensor System Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Surveillance Towed Array Sensor System Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Surveillance Towed Array Sensor System Market?

The market size for the surveillance towed array sensor system has seen a significant rise in recent years. It is projected to increase from $2.20 billion in 2024 to $2.41 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The growth that was witnessed in the historic period can be traced back to the upsurge in demand for advanced anti-submarine warfare capabilities, the amplifying need for maritime situational awareness, the acceleration of naval development programs, the escalating need for long-range surveillance systems, and the increasing contest among naval authorities for underwater supremacy.

Strong growth is anticipated in the surveillance towed array sensor system market in the upcoming years, with its value reaching $3.44 billion in 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. Factors driving the escalation during the projected period include heightened focus on anti-submarine warfare strategies, elevation in global defense alliances, more frequent use of towed array systems in environmental research and monitoring, increased need for small, lightweight sonar systems for unmanned platforms and an emphasis on interoperability amongst allied naval forces. Market trends for the forecast period will involve advancements in underwater acoustics, sophisticated signal processing algorithms, innovations in low-frequency active sonar, developments in environmental noise filtering and incorporation with satellite communication networks.

Download a free sample of the surveillance towed array sensor system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=29221&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Surveillance Towed Array Sensor System Global Market Growth?

The escalation in geopolitical disputes is projected to fuel the surveillance towed array sensor system market's expansion. These conflicts pertain to frictions among countries or territories because of political, economic, or territorial issues, typically resulting from competition for resources, authority, or security apprehensions that impact global harmony and collaboration. A surge in geopolitical tensions is occurring due to power struggles among countries, heightening mistrust and strategic rivalry, thus complicating international relations. The surveillance towed array sensor system enhances marine security and situational cognizance, assisting countries in overseeing strategic waters and minimizing misunderstandings that amplify geopolitical disputes. For example, in January 2025, as per reports from the World Economic Forum (WEF), an international NGO based in Switzerland that advocates public-private collaboration, there were close to 60 ongoing armed conflicts in 2023, a record figure. Additionally, civilian casualties escalated by more than 30% annually between 2023 and 2024. Therefore, the escalation in geopolitical disputes is propelling the growth of the surveillance towed array sensor system market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Surveillance Towed Array Sensor System Market?

Major players in the Surveillance Towed Array Sensor System Global Market Report 2025 include:

• RTX Corporation

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Thales Group

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Leidos Holdings Inc.

• Wärtsilä ELAC Nautik GmbH

• Teledyne Instruments Inc.

• Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

• Aselsan Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.

• Curtiss-Wright Corporation

What Are The Future Trends Of The Surveillance Towed Array Sensor System Market?

Leading players in the surveillance towed array sensor system market are concentrating on technological advancements such as the small waterplane area twin hull form for improved stability, sonar performance, and operational productivity in harsh maritime environments. The small waterplane area twin hull (SWATH) hull form is a specific ship design that includes two slim underwater hulls connected by slender struts to the upper platform, reducing waterplane area. For example, in February 2025, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), a manufacturing firm based in Japan, unveiled the fourth Hibiki-class vessel for the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), thereby strengthening its sophisticated maritime surveillance abilities and marking a significant progression in improving Japan's naval defense and anti-submarine warfare. This vessel is furnished with towed-array sonar systems and the launch is targeted at further enhancing maritime situational knowledge, upgrading undersea threat detection, and strengthening the JMSDF’s capacity to operate effectively in challenging and disputed naval conditions.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Surveillance Towed Array Sensor System Market Report?

The surveillance towed array sensor systemmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Passive Sensor, Active Sensor

2) By Component: Hydrophones, Cables, Signal Processors, Other Components

3) By Application: Surface Vessels, Submarines, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Defense, Commercial, Research

Subsegments:

1) By Passive Sensor: Acoustic Passive Sensor, Magnetic Passive Sensor, Infrared (IR) Passive Sensor, Optical Passive Sensor

2) By Active Sensor: Sonar Active Sensor, Radar Active Sensor, Lidar Active Sensor, Magnetic Active Sensor

View the full surveillance towed array sensor system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/surveillance-towed-array-sensor-system-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Surveillance Towed Array Sensor System Industry?

In 2024, North America led the global market for surveillance towed array sensor systems. The forecast for its growth status is included in the report. The document covers several geographical areas, namely, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Surveillance Towed Array Sensor System Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Surveillance Technology Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/surveillance-technology-global-market-report

Vehicle Tracking Systems Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vehicle-tracking-systems-global-market-report

Surveillance Camera Global Market Report Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/surveillance-camera-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.