Brousseau & Lee, PLLC Ranked #24 on 2025 LSU100 List of Fastest-Growing LSU Alumni-Led Businesses

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brousseau & Lee, PLLC , an immigration law firm, is proud to announce it has been ranked No. 24 on the 2025 LSU100 : Fastest Growing Tiger Businesses list. The LSU100 is an annual program that celebrates the 100 fastest-growing companies worldwide that are owned or led by Louisiana State University graduates. This year’s LSU100 rankings were unveiled at a private gala on November 14, 2025, hosted by LSU’s E. J. Ourso College of Business in Baton Rouge.James D. Brousseau, one of the founding partners of Brousseau & Lee, PLLC, is an LSU alumnus who earned his bachelor’s degree from LSU in 2010 and his Juris Doctor with a Graduate Diploma in Comparative Law from LSU’s Paul M. Hebert Law Center in 2014. “As an LSU graduate, being named among the LSU100 honorees is especially meaningful,” said Brousseau. “We are honored to be recognized on this list and credit our dedicated team and loyal clients for fueling our growth. This achievement inspires us to continue delivering excellence as we serve our clients’ immigration needs in these especially trying times.”About Brousseau & Lee, PLLCBrousseau & Lee, PLLC is a Falls Church, Virginia-based law firm specializing in U.S. immigration law. The firm provides comprehensive immigration legal services – including family-based visa petitions, asylum and humanitarian relief, and removal defense including federal appeals – to individuals and families across the United States. Founded in 2018 by James D. Brousseau and Heain Lee, the firm is dedicated to delivering the best results for its clients while upholding the highest standards of professionalism and care. For more information, visit blimmigration.law.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.