DAF XD and XF Electric named International Truck of the Year 2026

DAF XD and XF winning the International Truck of the Year 2026

The new DAF XD / XF Electric have been voted International Truck of the Year 2026. It is the third time DAF has won the title with the NGD after 2022 and 2023.

With the winning XD and XF Electric, DAF Trucks demonstrates that the combination of a central electric motor and a traditional rear axle can be as energy-efficient as a driveline with an e-axle.” — Florian Engel, Chairman of the International Truck of the Year Jury:

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The new DAF XD and XF Electric have been voted International Truck of the Year 2026 by the 24-member jury. It is the third time DAF has won the title with its New Generation range, following the success of the XF, XG and XG+ in 2022 and the XD in 2023, bringing the award once again to Eindhoven.The trophy was presented to Harald Seidel, president of DAF Trucks , during the International Awards Gala Evening at the Solutrans trade fair in Lyon, France, attended by more than 1,300 guests.With 92 points, the Dutch manufacturer’s heavy-duty electric series finished ahead of its competitors in the final count. The diesel-powered MAN D30 PowerLion provided strong competition, while the fully electric SANY e435 marked the first time a Chinese truck has reached the shortlist for Europe’s most prestigious commercial vehicle award.In line with the rules of the International Truck of the Year (IToY), the title is awarded annually to the vehicle introduced in the previous 12 months that has made the greatest contribution to road transport efficiency. The assessment covers a range of criteria, including technological innovation, comfort, safety, driveability, energy efficiency, environmental performance and total cost of ownership.This is the third consecutive year that an electric truck has taken the title. Of the five vehicles shortlisted for 2026, three were battery-electric models, highlighting that the energy transition remains at the forefront of the truck industry, even as the internal combustion engine continues to evolve.During extensive test drives, jury members praised the XD and XF Electric for the perfection of their drivelines and the almost imperceptible gear changes. Their range also benefits from the 9% aerodynamic improvement achieved across DAF’s latest generation. The modular vehicle concept, offering a wide choice of battery and axle configurations, was also commended for providing operators with exceptional flexibility.Florian Engel, chairman of the International Truck of the Year jury, summarised:“With the new XD and XF Electric, DAF Trucks demonstrates that the combination of a central electric motor and a traditional rear axle can be just as energy-efficient as a driveline with an e-axle. Moreover, this DAF configuration provides perfect weight distribution, enabling virtually all use cases to be covered by a single technical platform.”The 2026 Nominees(in alphabetical order)DAF XD / XFMAN D30 PowerLionMAN eTGSSANY e435SCANIA Super 11About International Truck of the YearThe International Truck of the Year (IToY) organisation celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2026. Founded in 1976 by British journalist Pat Kennett, today the 24 jury members represent leading commercial vehicle media throughout Europe.Moreover, in the last few years, the IToY group has extended its influence by appointing associate members in Australia, Brazil, China, India, Iran, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, South Africa, and the United States, ensuring global representation of key markets in road freight transport.The combined audience of the 24 jury members and 10 associate members across all media channels exceeds 50,000,000.About DEKRAThe IToY organisation extends its thanks to DEKRA for its independent supervision, vote counting, and certification of the election results. DEKRA was founded in 1925 to enhance road safety through vehicle inspections. Today, DEKRA is the world’s largest independent, privately held expert organisation in testing, inspection, and certification. As a global provider of comprehensive services and solutions, DEKRA helps customers to improve their performance in the areas of safety and sustainability. Today, DEKRA’s eight Service Divisions – Vehicle Inspection, Claims and Expertise, Product Testing, Industrial Inspection, Consulting, Audits, Training, and Temp Work – offer a broad service portfolio. DEKRA has around 44,000 employees in 60 countries on 5 continents worldwide.

