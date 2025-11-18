KCM Launches Social Edge, an AI-Powered Tool That Simplifies How Agents Create and Schedule Social Content

KCM Social Edge - Smart Campaigns for Real Estate Agents

New feature cuts campaign planning time by 50% and strengthens agent branding through automation and personalization

Social Edge empowers every agent to show up professionally and consistently on social media, with content that reflects both their market expertise and their brand voice.” — David Childers

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keeping Current Matters (KCM) , the market leader in agent-ready content and real estate market analysis, today announced the launch of Social Edge , a new product within its platform designed to streamline how individual real estate agents create, personalize, and plan their social media content.With Social Edge, members can generate topic, area, and audience-specific posts in minutes, then seamlessly plan and schedule campaigns across all major social platforms. The release also introduces AI-Driven Campaigns, KCM’s most advanced planning feature to date, which reduces planning time by up to 50% and ensures consistency through automated scheduling and publishing.“For more than fifteen years, KCM has helped agents communicate complex housing insights with confidence,” said David Childers, President of KCM. “Social Edge takes that mission to the next level—empowering every agent to show up professionally and consistently on social media, with content that reflects both their market expertise and their brand voice.”Social Edge Key Features:· AI-Driven Campaigns: Turn one-off posts into connected, automated Smart Campaigns.· Expert Content Library: Access trusted KCM blogs, graphics, and captions.· Two Posting Modes: Choose between “set it and forget it” autoposting or hands-on Smart Campaign building.· Branded Assets: Every post automatically carries the agent’s brand identity.· Workflow Match: Designed for real-world rhythms—weekly Smart Campaigns or fully automated posting.Member Benefits:· Professionally produced articles, graphics, and social posts that attract clients and keep agents top-of-mind.· Automated publishing for a consistent, on-brand social presence.· Training and guidance that help REALTORSturn data-driven insights into real-world client conversations.About Keeping Current Matters (KCM) - Keeping Current Matters (KCM) provides real estate professionals with trusted housing insights and customizable marketing content. By turning complex market data into clear, actionable messages, KCM helps REALTORSbuild trust, attract clients, and close more transactions. Learn more at keepingcurrentmatters.com.

