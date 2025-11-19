Asian Beauty Innovator NutriWorks Highlights Energizing Holistic Self-Care With Menthol-Infused Reflexology Foot Patches

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As holiday-induced stress and fatigue begin to build up, Asian health and beauty innovator NutriWorks, recently spotted on nationally-aired ‘American Trends & Lifestyle’ (ATL), is highlighting the naturally energizing role of menthol in self-care through the continued success of its Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM)- inspired CircuFlow reflexology foot patches across the U.S. market.

“With millions of Americans planning to see family, excitement is truly bubbling, but so is exhaustion,” said NutriWorks Co-Founder Amy Wong. “Instead of turning to chemically-laden energy drinks or supplements to improve energy, we want consumers to understand that natural solutions like CircuFlow exist, ones created with safe, historically relied upon ingredients and capable of delivering a much-needed boost without worrisome side effects.”

Made from carefully-sourced South Korean mandarin wood vinegar (a ‘warming’ component in TCM that aids the body’s detoxification) as well as finely ground black Brazilian Tourmaline crystal (known in crystal healing for providing balance, calmness, and stress relief), NutriWorks’ CircuFlow is a simple-to-use DIY patch that utilizes reflexology therapy to support the body’s relaxation, recovery, and rejuvenation. When worn on the feet each night, the patches stimulate specific points across the nervous system, reducing tension while promoting holistic relief and renewed energy.

Unique to CircuFlow compared to sister products RestoreGlow and BeautyRest is the inclusion of key ingredient menthol, a substance harvested from mint plants known for its power to support increased healthy blood flow and circulation. According to Cleveland Clinic, circulation is essential for removing waste from the body including carbon dioxide and chemical byproducts from organs, all while prioritizing blood supply to the brain and heart for optimal health. When this circulation is negatively impacted, health problems such as fatigue, numbness, pain, cold fingers/toes, and more, arise, impacting quality of life.

“When people hear of menthol, they often think about how its refreshing taste is used in foods such as peppermint or products such as toothpaste,” said Wong. “However, its true capabilities to support healing are understated, with TCM using it for a millennia to move stagnant ‘Qi’ (vital energy), relieve pains, and provide harmony physically and emotionally.”

“We are proud to be showcasing this natural ingredient’s power to provide support in daily life for those struggling, especially in a world where body-damaging solutions to energy are normalized. As we enter the new year, we will continue using our platform to share this age-old knowledge.”

Sold on Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and OneLavi.com, a 20-patch box of CircuFlow (as well as RestoreGlow and BeautyRest) costs $40.

About NutriWorks

A decades-old health and beauty leader headquartered in Hong Kong and maker of the original, clinically proven Patch-It® product line, NutriWorks has brought its easy-to-apply series of reflexology simulating foot patches, “Rest, Flow and Glow,” to United States retailers.

Launched in 2000, NutriWorks has become a market leader in Asia in the creation of safe, natural, effective supplements and externally used product lines. The company owns Flexi-Patch and Patch-It®, gaining a strong market reputation internationally for quality and clinically proven efficacy since 2001. In 2012, NutriWorks added to its range of products Acti-Tape, a drug-free physiotherapy/sports tape.

Built on the founding philosophy ‘nutrition that works’, NutriWorks’ supplements are formulated with well-researched ingredients from sources that ensure safety, quality, and efficacy. A pioneer in prioritizing sustainable, natural ingredients, NutriWorks has also led the trend to transition from supplements to external health products.

