reev Unveils Redesigned Website Developed by Icebreaker Agency to Power European Growth

MUNICH, MUNICH, GERMANY, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- reev unveils redesigned website developed by Icebreaker Agency to power international growth and underline repositioning.reev, the leading energy and EV charging platform for the semi-public sector, has launched a newly redesigned website and refreshed brand identity. Developed by Icebreaker Agency, the new site supports reev's international expansion and showcases its evolving product and service lineup.The website redesign , completed over five months, resolved technical limitations and improved scalability, targeting both B2B leads and future customers across Europe. The previous website suffered from performance issues, inconsistent branding, and a fragmented multilingual setup. Icebreaker Agency addressed these challenges, creating a future-proof structure, easier content management, and a revitalized visual identity design "We needed a site that could grow with us, not just technically, but strategically,” explains Frederic Gerwin, Lead Brand Marketing at reev. “Now we have a platform that reflects who we are and where we're headed. The new website boosts our translation workflows and supports ongoing operations throughout Europe."The website also enables streamlined marketing, including webinars, new licensing rollouts, and more consistent SEO optimization. Icebreaker’s modular design philosophy introduced reusable templates and sections, enabling reev’s internal team to update pages quickly and maintain visual consistency."This was about turning complexity into clarity. We built a flexible system that looks sharp and works hard behind the scenes," comments Dmitry Bilchenko, CEO at Icebreaker Agency. Designed in Figma and built using WordPress with Elementor theme builder, the new site improves navigation, accessibility, and keeps priority pages prominent for both users and search engines.The launch marks the start of an ongoing partnership between reev and Icebreaker, with continued support in web design and digital development as reev expands in eMobility, energy management, and smart charging infrastructure.About Icebreaker AgencyIcebreaker Agency ( https://icebreaker.agency ) delivers performance-driven digital solutions, with over 400 website launches and a 100% Upwork success rate. Its core services include UX/UI, web design, and development for WordPress, Shopify, and Webflow. Icebreaker supports 50+ agencies globally, focusing on quality, efficiency, and results.About reevreev energizes eMobility by integrating charging infrastructure into Europe’s energy system. The cloud-based platform combines dynamic tariffs, intelligent energy management, and charging infrastructure for cost-efficient, green charging in businesses, fleets, and housing. As a solution partner for companies, electricians, wholesalers, and manufacturers, reev drives charging infrastructure expansion and innovation in the energy transition.

