St. George’s Society of New York to Honor Rugby Legend Ben Cohen MBE at the 2025 British Bash

NEW YORK, NY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. George’s Society of New York (SGSNY) is delighted to announce that Ben Cohen MBE, former England rugby star and 2003 Rugby World Cup winner, will be honored at the organization’s annual British Bash on Thursday, December 4, 2025 at the Edison Ballroom in New York City.

Cohen will receive the Anglo-American Cultural Award, established in 2010 to honor individuals who strengthen cultural ties between the United Kingdom and the United States. Having taken his 2003 Rugby World Cup victory from the UK to a global stage and championed causes addressing bullying and equality in both Britain and the U.S., Cohen exemplifies the spirit of Anglo-American cultural collaboration. The award will be presented by Chef Art Smith, an award-winning chef, restaurateur, and former personal chef to Oprah Winfrey.

Now in its 255th year, SGSNY hosts the British Bash to raise funds for its three charitable programs, which provide life-changing support to New Yorkers in need.

The Scholarship Program provides critical financial aid and professional development opportunities to immigrants or first-generation students from the United Kingdom or the Commonwealth in their final year of undergraduate studies. Since its inception, the program has awarded more than $1.5 million to students striving to complete their degrees.

The Beneficiary Program provides quality-of-life support to vulnerable seniors, protecting them from experiencing homelessness, poverty, isolation, and neglect. Each year, SGSNY helps 100 seniors with housing, home care, medication, and essential living expenses.

The Weatherstone Family Support Fund provides practical and logistical support to families affected by pediatric cancer traveling to New York for life-saving treatment.

“I am deeply honored to receive this year’s recognition,” said Cohen. “St. George’s Society of New York has a remarkable legacy of supporting those in need, from young students pursuing their dreams to seniors facing extraordinary challenges. It is inspiring to see the tangible impact of their programs, and I am proud to help advance their mission in any way I can.”

SGSNY extends its sincere thanks to Virgin Atlantic, the Gold Sponsor of the British Bash.

For more information about the British Bash, please visit: https://www.stgeorgessociety.org/british-bash

About Ben Cohen MBE:

Ben Cohen MBE, is a former England rugby union international best known as a key member of the legendary 2003 England Rugby World Cup–winning team. Renowned for his power, speed, and try-scoring ability, Ben earned 57 caps for England and scored an impressive 155 points over his international career. He also represented the British & Irish Lions and Northampton Saints, where he became one of the most celebrated wingers in English rugby history.

Off the field, Ben has become a passionate advocate for equality, inclusion, and anti-bullying. In 2011, following his retirement from professional sport, he founded The Ben Cohen StandUp Foundation, the world’s first foundation dedicated to raising awareness of the long-term effects of bullying and promoting acceptance and kindness.

As a public speaker and campaigner, Ben continues to use his platform to inspire positive social change, working with schools, corporations, and community organizations worldwide. His leadership, empathy, and courage, both on and off the field, have made him a respected figure far beyond the world of sport.

