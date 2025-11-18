From Great Lakes to Gulf Coast: Genesis Exotic Transport Makes Houseboat Shipping Effortless

Edwin Scott Verdung - Houseboat Transport Expert Houseboat Transport Service Houseboat Transport Company Houseboat Shipping Company

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the Johnson family, relocating their 40-foot houseboat from Lake Michigan to a private lake in Florida for the winter was a logistical challenge. Coordinating oversized transport, ensuring the vessel’s safety, and navigating complex state regulations all felt overwhelming. That’s when they turned to Genesis Exotic Transport, led by founder Edwin Scott Verdung, a company specializing in houseboat transport, yacht shipping, and high-value marine vessel relocation.“Marine vessels are not just recreational toys, they often carry memories and family traditions,” Verdung explains. “Our goal is to make houseboat transport seamless, safe, and stress-free, so families can enjoy their boats without worry.”Genesis provides a start-to-finish, door-to-door solution for houseboat shipping . From initial consultation to final delivery, the team handles every detail: shrink-wrapping, secure strapping, condition reporting, and GPS tracking. Their white-glove approach ensures that vessels arrive in pristine condition, regardless of size or value.A Journey of Trust and ExpertiseThe Roberts family recalls their experience: “We had never shipped our houseboat this far before,” says Mrs. Johnson. “Genesis guided us through every step. We received updates throughout the trip, and when our houseboat arrived in Florida, it was perfect, exactly as it left Michigan.”This case illustrates Genesis’s expertise in transporting high-value and oversized vessels nationwide, including yachts purchased from dealerships, seasonal houseboats moving between lakes, and marina fleets relocated across states. Each project reflects the company’s commitment to safety, precision, and client confidence.“Every houseboat or yacht we transport is treated with the utmost care,” Verdung adds. “Our team understands the importance of the asset, the memories attached to it, and the need for flawless execution from start to finish.”By combining experienced drivers, professional logistics planning, and fully insured transport, Genesis ensures that every houseboat, yacht, or marine vessel arrives safely, on schedule, and without incident. Real-time tracking and detailed condition reports give owners complete transparency, while the white-glove approach provides unmatched peace of mind.Why Genesis Stands OutFor vessel owners, Genesis offers:Nationwide coverage for houseboat and yacht transport Fully insured, dock-to-dock deliveryGPS tracking and condition reporting for transparencyExpert handling of vessels of all sizes, including 40-foot houseboatsAbout Genesis Exotic TransportHeadquartered in Montana and Florida, Genesis Exotic Transport specializes in nationwide marine transport , including houseboat, yacht, and high-value vehicle relocation. Under Edwin Scott Verdung’s leadership, the company delivers professional, insured, and reliable white-glove service, ensuring that every transport is handled with care, precision, and transparency.

