Grovara Launches Version 3.0, Evolving Global Wholesale With First B3B AI Powered End-To-End Trading Platform

Grovara 3.0 connects the global supply chain, enabling seamless ordering, compliance, and reorders in one unified platform. Grovara is a global wholesale platform built for smarter, faster trade across an exclusive network of verified partners.

Grovara 3.0 launches the first AI-powered B3B platform, streamlining global wholesale trade with end-to-end automation and smarter trade workflows.

We can help any brand double their sales faster than if they tried to do it themselves.” — Peter Groverman, Grovara

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grovara Technologies LLC, the world’s first Business-to-Broker-to-Buyer (B3B) platform for global CPG trade, today released version 3.0 of their platform. The upgrade brings every step of global wholesale trading into a single system, allowing brands, buyers, and broker-dealers to fulfill trades from anywhere in the world.“B3B” is a concept pioneered by Grovara’s founder, Peter Groverman, to connect brands, broker-dealers, and buyers in one safe, secure environment, to run end-to-end global wholesale business. Powered by AI, users discover partners, showcase products in digital storefronts, and manage orders with built-in payments, logistics, and compliance. Every deal is tracked from quote to delivery, providing all parties with all paperwork and compliance workflows needed and fast paths to reorder.“Expanding and trading globally must evolve,” said Peter Groverman, Founder and CEO of Grovara Technologies LLC. “With Grovara 3.0, we automate 85% and organize 100% of a brand’s wholesale business. You discover the right partners, agree to the terms, and the platform handles payments, logistics, and compliance so every deal feels clear, safe, and scalable.”Grovara’s network includes 1,500 buyers around the world purchasing from more than 500 brands, offering a total of 1,638 SKUs on the platform. The company projects tens of millions of dollars in transactions in 2026 as more categories and regions adopt the exclusive closed-network model. The platform is the first of its kind built to help broker-dealers grow, with transparent attribution and commissions on originated deals and tools to manage catalogs, price sheets, and relationships. For buyers and brands, the 3.0 upgrade introduces AI chatbots that answer how-to questions and surface next steps, and a built-in pallet builder tool.“Global trade has outgrown spreadsheets, emailed PO’s, and WhatsApp conversations,” Groverman added. “3.0 provides the confidence of a vetted marketplace and the control of a modern operating system. It is the safest, easiest, and quickest route from interest to reorder. We can help any brand double their sales faster than if they tried to do it themselves.”Grovara 3.0 is available now to new and existing users. Brands, buyers, and broker-dealers can request access or a guided demo on the website About Grovara:Grovara Technologies LLC is a global B3B wholesale trading platform that helps brands, buyers, and broker-dealers expand their networks, transact with clarity, and manage ongoing wholesale relationships in one place. The company’s closed ecosystem combines storefronts, messaging, payments, logistics, and compliance with data-rich insights so teams can scale internationally with confidence. Grovara serves customers across North America, Latin America, the Middle East, Europe, and Asia Pacific in numerous verticals, including food and beverage, toys, trading cards, pet, and cosmetics.

Check out Grovara's official podcast, Welcome to the Grodega:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.