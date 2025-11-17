Workbar Announces Fifth Annual Small Business Grant to Support Massachusetts Founders and Local Innovation

Workbar Downtown Workbar Framingham

Now in its fifth year, Workbar’s Small Business Grant fuels Massachusetts founders with funding, workspace, and community support.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Workbar, Greater Boston’s original coworking network, announces the launch of its fifth annual Small Business Grant, designed to empower Boston-based founders and foster the vibrant culture of innovation in the great city of Boston.

The Workbar Small Business Grant contest offers one local founder or small business owner a chance to win a $5,000 grant and a complimentary year of coworking across any Workbar location. This unique initiative gives winners access to an inspiring network of professionals and resources throughout Greater Boston, helping them grow their business and strengthen local innovation.

“One of the greatest perks of being part of Workbar is getting to witness companies’ journeys, from concept to launch to sometimes even exit,” said Sarah Travers, CEO of Workbar. “The Small Business Grant is our way of doubling down on the local founders who bring energy, creativity, and resilience to Massachusetts’ innovation ecosystem. We’re proud to offer not just financial support, but a community and workspace that help entrepreneurs stay focused, stay local, and keep building what’s next.”

This year’s judging panel brings together leaders from Boston’s entrepreneurial, investment, and innovation communities, including Stephanie Roulic (Founder, Startup Boston), Sarah Travers (CEO, Workbar), Mark Hardie (Director, Center for Private Equity & Venture Capital at The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth), Joshua Perk (Co-Founder & CEO), Vector), Bo Menkiti (Founder & CEO, The Menkiti Group), and Cathy Lewenberg (CEO, Bevi).

Now in its fifth year, the Workbar Small Business Grant has become a signature initiative supporting early-stage companies as they grow, hire, and scale right here in Massachusetts. Past winners span industries from healthtech to consumer products to education, all using Workbar as a place to build community, accelerate momentum, and access resources beyond physical space.

Over the past four years, hundreds of founders have applied to the program, and many have gone on to hire employees, raise capital, expand into new markets, and contribute meaningfully to the region’s growing innovation economy.

“Receiving the Workbar Small Business Grant came at such an important time for me and for IMMAD,” said Denise Valenti, CEO of IMMAD and the 2024 winner of the Workbar Small Business Grant. “The funding and space allowed us to keep moving forward with our research after the sudden loss of my longtime colleague. Being in a professional environment surrounded by other people helped me stay connected and focused, and it’s created new opportunities for the company’s long-term growth.”

Applications for the 2025 Small Business Grant are open until December 8, 2025. Winners will be announced on December 22,2025. Join us in celebrating the spirit of entrepreneurship in Boston. For more information and to apply, visit https://www.workbar.com/grant-initiative

About Workbar

Workbar is Boston’s original coworking network, offering intentionally designed, activity-based workspaces across Massachusetts. With a focus on flexibility, community, and hybrid work solutions, Workbar helps individuals and teams work close to home, not at home.

To learn more about Workbar or the Small Business Grant, visit workbar.com.

