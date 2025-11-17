Cricket Goes Plastic-Free: Notts Sport Launches CocoTurf Cricket, the World’s First All-Natural Artificial Surface

CocoTurf Cricket at Lords Cricket Ground, the Home of Cricket

Notts Sport, a global leader in innovative sports surfacing, has announced the launch of CocoTurf Cricket

CocoTurf Cricket is engineered for players — but designed for the planet” — Adam Walker, Technical Manager, Notts Sport.

LUTTERWORTH, LEICESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Notts Sport, a global leader in innovative sports surfacing, has announced the launch of CocoTurf Cricket, the world’s first 100 % natural, plastic-free artificial cricket surface, marking a major milestone in sustainable sport.

Developed from Notts Sport’s pioneering CocoTurf® technology, the surface is made entirely from natural coconut fibres, jute, and certified natural rubber latex, delivering professional-level play with zero plastics, zero microplastics, and zero PFAS.

Already installed at Lord’s Cricket Ground, CocoTurf Cricket is Oeko-Tex certified, 100 % recyclable, and achieves an impressive water-infiltration rate of 15,166 mm/hr with a dense pile weight of 1,300 g/m². It features antimicrobial protection and dimensional stability of –0.33 %.

CocoTurf Cricket has also undergone comprehensive cricket performance testing, including an Angle Ball Rebound Assessment, to ensure it meets the play standards expected at the highest levels of the game. The surface has demonstrated consistent pace, bounce, and durability comparable to traditional non-turf systems — confirming its suitability for both match play and practice facilities.

To further support its adoption across the game, the ECB application is in process, reflecting the product’s alignment with the highest standards of cricket surface performance.

“This isn’t just another surface — it’s a revolution in sustainable cricket design,” said Duncan Bennett, CEO of Notts Sport. “For the first time, clubs and communities can install an artificial surface that performs like the real thing — and does right by the planet.”

Each square metre uses fibres from 6.5 coconuts, totalling around 585 coconuts for a single-lane pitch. Protected under International Patent Application No. PCT/GB2024/050422 (pending), CocoTurf Cricket turns natural by-products into high-performance turf technology.

“CocoTurf Cricket is engineered for players — but designed for the planet,” added Adam Walker, Technical Manager at Notts Sport.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.