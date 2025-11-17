Mobile Application Market Size to Reach USD 777.4 Billion by 2032, Says Allied Market Research

AMR Logo

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Factors such as increase in data usage & internet penetration and a surge in the adoption of wearable devices, rise in smartphone users are the major factors that drive the growth of the global mobile application market . However, the lack of high-speed connectivity in developing & underdeveloped regions and the uncertainty of enterprises in developing their own applications are the major factors that impede the growth of the global market. Furthermore, the rise in adoption of the internet of things and mobile-connected smart objects and growth in usage of machine learning and artificial intelligence in mobile apps is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the global mobile application market in the upcoming years.According to the report, the global mobile application market generated $208.5 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $777.4 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 14.4% from 2023 to 2032. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.Segment Overview:Based on the application, the gaming segment accounted for the lhighest share in 2022, contributing to more than one-fourth of the mobile application market revenue, owing to the huge increase in the number of mobile devices and growing addiction of new mobile games among the youth. However, the health and fitness segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 19.4% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to the growing rate of obesity and increasing number of health issues. In addition, surge in awareness among the people regarding weight loss, calorie intake, and proper nutrition supplements the growth of the segment.Request Free Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2300 Based on type, the Apple app store segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the mobile application market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The app store offers a wide variety of apps, including games, productivity tools, social networking apps, entertainment apps, and much more. However, the Google play store segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.7% from 2023 to 2032, as it provides developers with a platform to distribute their applications to Android users globally.Based on region, the Asia-Pacific segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the mobile application market revenue. The same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 16.9% from 2023 to 2032, owing to vast and diverse population, leading to the creation of region-specific or culturally relevant apps. In addition, with the expansion of internet connectivity and the increasing availability of high-speed mobile data, more people in the region have access to the internet.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2300 Key Market Players:China Mobile Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, CA Technologies, Inc., Apple Inc., Cognizant, Google LLC, Intellectsoft US, Verbat Technologies, Microsoft CorporationBuy this Complete Report (277 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the mobile application market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.About us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

