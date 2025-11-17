Thirteen Researchers from Pacific Northwest National Laboratory Among World’s Most Highly Cited

Thirteen Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) staff and two research affiliates appear on Clarivate’s 2025 list of the world’s most highly cited researchers. Citations by other researchers are one important measure of impact in scientific research.

“We are incredibly proud of these researchers and their dedication to scientific excellence,” said PNNL Director Deb Gracio. “Being among the most highly cited is a reflection of their groundbreaking contributions to advance knowledge and drive innovation in their respective fields.”

PNNL researchers on the list must have authored multiple research studies that ranked in the top 1 percent by citations in their field over the past decade. Very few of the world’s scientists achieve this broad and sustained influence. Two researchers whose primary appointments are at PNNL—Wu Xu and Jason Zhang—achieved this recognition in not one, but two fields: engineering and materials science, leading to multiple awards for each.

Clarivate announces the highly anticipated list annually. It includes researchers at universities, research institutes, and commercial organizations around the world. Analysts at the Institute for Scientific Information named 6,868 highly cited researchers from more than 1,300 institutions in 61 nations and regions.

“The Highly Cited Researchers list identifies and celebrates exceptional individual researchers at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory who demonstrate significant and broad influence in their fields,” said David Pendlebury, head of research analysis at the Institute for Scientific Information. “They exemplify excellence in their research as well as integrity in their publication and citation practices. These researchers continue to shape the future of science, technology and academia globally and deliver innovation that drives societal progress.”

The 2025 list of PNNL researchers includes:

Kate Calvin, Earth Scientist at PNNL’s Joint Global Change Research Institute (JGCRI) and Joint Appointee at the University of Maryland College Park

Mark H. Engelhard, Chemist, Energy Processes and Materials Division

Matthew J. Gidden, Deputy Director of PNNL’s Joint Global Change Research Institute (JGCRI) and Joint Appointee at the University of Maryland College Park

Janet K. Jansson, Biologist and Laboratory Fellow, Emeritus

Page Kyle, Earth Scientist at JGCRI

Nate G. McDowell, Earth Scientist and Joint Appointee at Washington State University

Brian C. O’Neill, Earth Scientist at JGCRI and Joint Appointee at the University of Maryland College Park

Yuyan Shao, Electrochemist

Amy C. Sims, Biomedical Scientist and Joint Appointee at the University of Washington

Steven J. Smith, Earth Scientist at JGCRI and Joint Appointee at the University of Maryland College Park

Chongmin Wang, Laboratory Fellow, Materials Scientist

Wu Xu, Chief Scientist, Battery Materials and Systems Group

Ji-Guang (Jason) Zhang, Laboratory Fellow, Energy Processes & Materials Division

Also on the list are joint appointees from universities:

Jun Liu, Chair, Materials Science and Engineering, University of Washington, and Battelle Fellow

Jie Xiao, Boeing Martin Professor at the University of Washington, and Battelle Fellow