CryptoKnights To Launch on The Roku Channel, Bringing the Global Crypto Investment TV Show to Millions of Viewers

Produced by Adrian Grenier, the high-stakes Web3 reality series debuts its first season on The Roku Channel this November, blending crypto with prime time drama

This is more than a show about digital assets - it's about empowering interactions between crypto specialists and the wider public. CryptoKnights educates viewers while entertaining them.” — Adrian Grenier

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CryptoKnights , the one-of-a-kind global crypto investment reality TV show, is set to stream on The Roku Channel , marking a milestone in the convergence of entertainment and Web3. All 11 episodes of the first season will be available, presenting 20 Web3 projects to the over 90 million streaming households reached through the Roku platform.Executive Produced by Entourage star Adrian Grenier , Multi-Award Winning Producer Riaz Mehta, Chairman of the Bitcoin Foundation, Futurist and Venture Philanthropist Brock Pierce, Emmy Award-nominated Producer Sam Gollestani, and Web3 Strategist and Innovation Leader Joseph Khan, CryptoKnights offers a dynamic format where blockchain startups pitch their visions to a panel of high-profile Web3 investors. The show is creating a new era of interactive television where viewers can invest alongside industry leaders, making CryptoKnights an interactive viewing experience.More than just a show, CryptoKnights is a platform for decentralized innovation, allowing everyday viewers to participate in early-stage crypto opportunities. The series is also the first-ever to be funded on ritestream.io. Ritestream is a fan-powered, blockchain-based platform for creators and is emblematic of a new model for content production, creator ownership, and audience participation.About the Cast:● Adrian Grenier: Actor and environmentalist best known for his role in Entourage, Adrian is also a passionate advocate for sustainability and regenerative living. He co-founded DuContra Ventures, a firm focused on impact investing.● Brock Pierce: A former actor turned cryptocurrency pioneer, Brock is a prominent blockchain entrepreneur and philanthropist. He co-founded Blockchain Capital, Tether, and the Bitcoin Foundation.● Aly Madhavji: Managing Partner at Blockchain Founders Fund, Aly is a global blockchain advisor working with governments and startups. He’s also a UN advisor on fintech and emerging technologies.● Kyle Chassé: Founder of Master Ventures and PAID Network, Kyle is a prominent figure in the blockchain and crypto VC space. He focuses on incubating Web3 and DeFi projects.● Magnus Grimeland: CEO and founder of Antler, a global early-stage VC and startup generator. Magnus previously co-founded Zalora and was a managing director at Rocket Internet.● Kim Lee: DJ and television personality, Kim gained global fame through Bling Empire. She has performed at major festivals worldwide and is known for blending music with high fashion and media presence.● Gav Blaxberg: CEO of Wolf Financial, Gav is a leading voice in financial content creation and fintech communities. He’s known for making investing accessible through social media and podcasts.As an investor in Web3 himself, Adrien Grenier, Executive Producer on CryptoKnights, believes that this is a chance to show how this technology can help people to learn, engage, and ultimately build the world of the future. “This is more than a show about digital assets - it's about empowering interactions between crypto specialists and the wider public. Web3 can still be a confusing topic for many. CryptoKnights educates viewers whilst entertaining them”.Riaz Mehta, Executive Producer on CryptoKnights, added that “with CryptoKnights now on The Roku Channel, we're able to give millions of viewers the opportunity to dive deeper into this world. With CryptoKnights, we're not only redefining how people can engage with entertainment, but also how people understand blockchain technology and the future of finance. By making this market more accessible, we're allowing everyone to see the benefits Web3 technologies have to offer.”Roku is the number one streaming platform in the US based on hours streamed*. With its growing library, The Roku Channel offers over 500 free live linear television channels in the U.S. CryptoKnights will be available in the U.S. starting November 17, 2025, on The Roku Channel.*By hours streamed (Hypothesis Group: Dec 2024).CryptoKnights is the world’s first global crypto investment reality TV show, where blockchain entrepreneurs pitch their projects to a panel of industry titans and an audience of hundreds of millions worldwide. More than just a show, CryptoKnights gives viewers the opportunity to invest in crypto projects in real time, reshaping the future of decentralized finance and digital innovation. Airing globally and backed by the power of community and Web3, CryptoKnights is also the first-ever TV series funded on the ritestream.io platform, pioneering a new model for entertainment, investment, and creator empowerment in the streaming era.

CryptoKnights Season 1 Trailer

