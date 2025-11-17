Global Metal Packaging Market Size to Hit USD 182.83 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Demand for Sustainable Packaging

Metal Packaging Market Share

Global Metal Packaging Market is estimated to valued USD 143.71 Bn in 2025 and expected reach USD 182.83 Bn by 2032, exhibiting CAGR of 3.5% from 2025 to 2032

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Metal Packaging Market is estimated to be valued at USD 143.71 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 182.83 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% from 2025 to 2032. The metal-packaging market is rapidly shifting toward eco-friendly solutions, with producers emphasizing lightweight, infinitely recyclable materials like aluminum and steel to minimise environmental impact. Innovations such as advanced sealing technologies (e.g., peelable foils) and smart packaging features like NFC or QR-codes are improving shelf life, traceability, and user convenience. The Global Metal Packaging Market is estimated to be valued at USD 143.71 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 182.83 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% from 2025 to 2032. The metal-packaging market is rapidly shifting toward eco-friendly solutions, with producers emphasizing lightweight, infinitely recyclable materials like aluminum and steel to minimise environmental impact. Innovations such as advanced sealing technologies (e.g., peelable foils) and smart packaging features like NFC or QR-codes are improving shelf life, traceability, and user convenience. Rising consumer awareness of sustainability, alongside a push for circular economy models, is further accelerating adoption of metal packaging as a preferred green choice.

Global Metal Packaging Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global metal packaging market size is projected to grow from USD 143.71 billion in 2025 to USD 182.83 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

Aluminum remains the most preferred material for metal packaging, accounting for a prominent market share of 68.5% in 2025.

Cans are expected to remain the top-selling product type, accounting for 43.7% of the global metal packaging market share by 2025.

Metal packaging usage is anticipated to remain high in food & beverages, with the target segment capturing 38.4% of the global market share in 2025.

Asia Pacific is forecast to remain the leading consumer of metal packaging, accounting for 37.8% of the global market share in 2025.

Europe is likely to emerge as the most lucrative pocket for metal packaging market companies during the forecast period.

Growing Sustainable Packaging Demand Fueling Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights' latest metal packaging market analysis outlines major factors spurring the industry's growth. One such prominent growth driver is the growing demand for sustainable packaging.Consumers in the contemporary world are showing a strong preference for recyclable and eco-friendly packaging solutions. This is expected to drive demand for metal packaging products during the forecast period.Governments across the world are implementing stringent regulations to reduce plastic packaging usage as well as encourage the use of recyclable and sustainable materials in packaging. This is also supporting the growth of the metal packaging market.Metal packaging offers high strength, recyclability, and excellent barrier properties. As a result, it is widely used for storing as well as transporting a range of products across various industries, including food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and others.High Costs and Alternative Packaging Materials Limiting GrowthThe prospective metal packaging market outlook appears optimistic. The prospective metal packaging market outlook appears optimistic. However, high cost of metal packaging and rising adoption of alternative packaging materials might limit market growth to some extent during the assessment period.

Metal containers and closers are more expensive due to usage of materials like aluminium and steel, as well as energy-intensive processes required for their production. This may limit their adoption among cost-sensitive industries, thereby slowing down metal packaging market growth.

In addition, some end-use industries opt for plastic and flexible packaging solutions because they are lighter and more economical. This might limit overall metal packaging market demand in the coming years.

Expanding Food & Beverages Sector Creating Lucrative Growth Opportunities

The global food and beverage industry is expanding steadily due to population growth, urbanization, and convenience trends. This is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for metal packaging manufacturers during the forecast period.People are increasingly consuming canned foods, ready-to-eat meals, and alcoholic beverages. As the demand for these food products and beverages continues to increase, so will sales of metal packaging solutions like cans and closures.Emerging Metal Packaging Market TrendsExpanding adoption of metal packaging in the pharmaceutical sector is expected to boost market growth. Metal packaging is increasingly used for ointments, aerosols, and nutraceuticals because it provides durability, strong barrier protection, and supports tamper-evident features.Increasing home consumption trends will likely boost the metal packaging market value in the coming years. Today, more people demand packaged foods and beverages. Metal packaging is increasingly preferred for products like ready-to-eat meals, canned beverages, and snacks, thanks to its durability and ability to extend shelf life.Innovations such as lightweight cans, BPA-free coatings, and smart packaging are attracting more and more manufacturers and consumers towards metal packaging. These advancements are expected to play a key role in expanding the target market during the forecast period.Leading manufacturers of metal packaging are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to stay ahead of the competition. For instance, Sonoco recently launched a new state-of-the-art centre in Columbus, Ohio, for metal packaging innovation. The new facility expands Sonoco’s leadership in sustainable metal packaging.Many companies are developing and adopting sustainable metal packaging coatings for a sustainable future. For instance, in July 2024, AkzoNobel launched Securshield 500 for metal packaging industry.Competitor InsightsKey companies listed in metal packaging market research report:Ball CorporationCrown Holdings, Inc.Ardagh GroupSonoco Products CompanySilgan Holdings Inc.CANPACK GroupToyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd.Nampak LimitedRexamHindalco Industries LimitedMondi GroupKian Joo Can Factory BerhadScholle IPNNovelis Inc.Mauser GroupKey DevelopmentsIn June 2024, Sonoco Products Company announced plans to acquire Eviosys, a prominent European manufacturer of food cans, ends, and closures. This acquisition will help the company to become the world’s leading metal food can and aerosol packaging manufacturer.In January 2024, Novelis Inc. signed a new contract with Ardagh Metal Packaging for aluminium beverage can sheet. Novelis, through this agreement, will supply aluminium beverage packaging sheets to Ardagh's metal production facilities in North America. 