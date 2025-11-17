Connected Enterprise Market Set for $3.16 Tn by 2030, Boosted by IoT and Cloud Adoption

The connected enterprise market grows as businesses adopt IoT, automation, & advanced analytics to enhance productivity, agility, and real-time decision-making.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research Connected Enterprise Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Offering (Solution and Services) Type (Manufacturing Execution System, Customer Experience Management, Enterprise Infrastructure Management, Asset Performance Management, Remote Monitoring System, and Others), and End User (Manufacturing, IT & Telecommunication, Retail & E-commerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Energy & Utility, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030, The global connected enterprise market size was valued at $267.74 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $3.16 trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 28.4% from 2021 to 2030.The connected enterprise market is rapidly evolving as organizations integrate digital technologies to unify operations, streamline workflows, and enhance data-driven decision-making. Through the adoption of IoT, cloud platforms, AI, and automation, enterprises can synchronize processes, reduce downtime, and achieve higher operational visibility.Growing digital transformation initiatives across industries—such as manufacturing, utilities, healthcare, and logistics—are accelerating adoption. Companies are shifting from siloed legacy systems to holistic digital ecosystems that improve collaboration, optimize resource usage, and enable faster responses to market changes.𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13161 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬One of the primary drivers of the connected enterprise market is the rising demand for real-time data insights. Businesses increasingly rely on predictive analytics and continuous monitoring to minimize operational risks, improve asset efficiency, and enhance overall productivity.Expansion of industrial IoT (IIoT) deployments is further boosting market growth, enabling seamless communication between machines, devices, and enterprise systems. This integration supports smart factories, intelligent buildings, and automated supply chains.Additionally, the need for enhanced customer experience is compelling organizations to adopt connected platforms. By leveraging unified data streams, enterprises can deliver faster service, improve personalization, and support remote operations efficiently.Cybersecurity challenges remain a key restraint, as increased connectivity heightens exposure to data breaches and system vulnerabilities. Enterprises are investing heavily in advanced security solutions to protect networks and ensure regulatory compliance.Moreover, the shift to cloud-based technologies and increasing adoption of 5G networks are creating new growth opportunities. These advancements support high-speed connectivity, large-scale data processing, and improved scalability for digital enterprise ecosystems.𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A13161 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄The connected enterprise market is segmented by component (solutions and services), connectivity type (wired, wireless), deployment mode (on-premise and cloud), and industry verticals such as manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, retail, energy & utilities, and transportation. Solutions such as IoT platforms, network management, analytics, and automation systems dominate adoption, while demand for integration, consulting, and managed services continues to rise as enterprises modernize their digital infrastructures.Based on type, the manufacturing execution system (MES) segment held the largest share of the connected enterprise market. The strong growth of this segment is driven by MES capabilities to manage, monitor, and synchronize real-time physical processes and workforce activities involved in converting raw materials into intermediate or finished products. This functionality enables higher operational transparency, improved quality control, and efficient production management, fueling its widespread adoption.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀Region-wise, North America dominated the connected enterprise market in 2020 and is projected to sustain this lead throughout the forecast period. Businesses across the region have developed a clear understanding of the benefits of connected enterprise solutions, including access to critical real-time data and the ability to analyze and act upon it quickly and systematically. Furthermore, the proven success of connected enterprise models has encouraged their expansion across nearly every major industry in recent years, reinforcing North America’s position as a key market contributor.𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝘆: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13161 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:The key players operating in the connected enterprise market analysis include Accelerite, Bosch GmbH, Cisco Systems, GE Digital, Honeywell International Inc., IBM, MindTree Ltd., PTC, Rockwell Automation, Inc. and UiPath. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the connected enterprise industry 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆• By type, the manufacturing execution system segment garnered the highest connected enterprise market share, in terms of revenue in 2020.• On the basis of component, the solution segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.• Region wise, North America generated the highest revenue in 2020.𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆:Human Machine Interface MarketXR Headset MarketNarrowband-Internet of Things (NB-IoT) MarketNetwork Probe MarketMulti-Cloud Networking Market

