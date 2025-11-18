Smart Bricks CEO Mohamed Mohamed Joined Global Leaders in the US to Explore the Future of AI-Driven Investment in Dubai

Platforms like Smart Bricks illustrate how the UAE’s investment in AI isn’t abstract, it is tangible, market ready and people focused” — Mohamed Mohamed CEO

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the UAE cements its status as a global hub for artificial intelligence and smart investment, Smart Bricks, an AI-native PropTech platform founded in Dubai, is emerging as one of the country’s most promising innovation success stories. Ahead of its official launch, Smart Bricks Founder and CEO Mohamed Mohamed joined global leaders at the Dubai Business Forum-USA: Opportunities Driving Mutual Growth, reinforcing the UAE’s growing leadership in AI, technology, and cross-border investment.The announcement comes as earlier this year, Abu Dhabi-based MGX, a new $100 billion AI investment firm backed by Mubadala and G42, sets out to accelerate innovation across AI infrastructure, model development, and global scalability. Together, these milestones underscore how the UAE’s innovation ecosystem is moving from strategy to scale, with AI now embedded at the core of every major sector, including real estate.“AI is no longer just powering technology, it’s shaping how capital flows, cities grow, and investments are made,” said Mohamed Mohamed, Founder & CEO of Smart Bricks. “The UAE’s vision for AI leadership has inspired platforms like ours to reimagine how individuals and institutions make real estate decisions, using data, not instinct.”Born in Dubai and backed by Microsoft, Google, and NVIDIA for its pioneering AI integration. The platform is designed to help investors analyze, track, and act on property opportunities with Wall Street-level precision, bridging the gap between real estate and real-time financial intelligence.With the country’s economic agenda, D33 which targets sustainable growth through innovation and global partnerships, Smart Bricks’ founder participation at the Dubai Business Forum USA highlighted how homegrown ventures are now central to the UAE’s digital transformation narrative. The event featured leaders from Goldman Sachs, Citi Group, Bank of America, Global Ventures, and Dubai Chamber, reflecting the strategic convergence of finance, technology and innovation policy.“Platforms like Smart Bricks illustrate how the UAE’s investment in AI isn’t abstract, it is tangible, market ready and people focused” added Mohammed. “We are building a platform that is the reflection of the country’s mandate on AI, and the data infrastructure that only the most developed global centers possess”As global capital increasingly flows toward the MENA region’s innovation economy, Smart Bricks stands positioned at the epicenter of the UAE’s AI-native PropTech movement, transforming one of the world’s oldest asset classes into its next frontier of intelligent growthTo learn more about Smart Bricks: https://smart-bricks.com/ ENDSAbout Smart BricksSmart Bricks is building the intelligence layer for global real estate investing. Instead of relying on fragmented data, slow manual underwriting, or agent-driven intuition, the platform unifies millions of data points into a single decision engine that evaluates any property in seconds. Backed by Google, Microsoft, and NVIDIA, Smart Bricks brings financial-grade analytics to real estate markets-transforming a traditionally opaque asset class into something quantifiable, transparent, and data-driven.For both retail and institutional investors, Smart Bricks acts as an always-on analytical partner. Its agentic AI layers automate discovery, due diligence, and portfolio monitoring, highlighting opportunities the moment they emerge and delivering insights that typically require teams of analysts. With proprietary data pipelines, advanced modeling, and a seamless end-to-end workflow, Smart Bricks turns global property investing into a modern, intelligent, and accessible experience powered by real technology— not legacy marketplace logic.Website: www.smart-bricks.com Instagram: @smartbricks.investSmart Bricks: Your real estate investment partner.For Enquiries and Media Contact:hello@thesolutionuae.com | meghna.g@thesolutionuae.com

