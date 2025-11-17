Wallsmith Financial Launches, Building on AIS Financial’s Legacy to Power the Future of Infrastructure

Newly branded Wallsmith firm expands AIS Financial’s history of financial support for large-scale lighting and electrical infrastructure projects

We’re building on decades of performance to deliver the next generation of infrastructure financing.” — Scott Wallsmith, CEO, Wallsmith Financial

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wallsmith Financial, a specialized provider of financing for large-scale lighting and electrical infrastructure projects, has officially launched following the acquisition and rebranding of AIS Financial.The new firm, led by CEO Scott Wallsmith, will remain headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida, continuing to serve clients across the infrastructure, construction, and energy sectors nationwide.Earlier this month, AIS Financial’s sister company, American Infrastructure Services (AIS), was acquired by Michiana Contracting, Inc., a leader in electrical and infrastructure construction and an affiliate within the Wallsmith portfolio of companies. The acquisition brings together two organizations with shared values of quality, safety, and reliability in serving public infrastructure clients. While AIS continues operating under the Michiana Contracting umbrella, the financing arm that supported AIS’s projects has evolved into Wallsmith Financial, continuing its mission to deliver tailored financial solutions for large-scale electrical and lighting infrastructure projects.With decades of experience and an established client base, Wallsmith Financial enters the market as a proven, fully operational firm — continuing AIS Financial’s trusted partnerships while expanding its capabilities in innovation, flexibility, and growth.“Wallsmith Financial represents both a new chapter and a continuation of what our clients have trusted us to do for years,” said Scott Wallsmith. “We’ve built our business on deep industry knowledge, reliable execution, and long-term relationships. Now, under the Wallsmith Financial name, we’re expanding our reach and bringing even more innovative financing solutions to projects that power communities and critical infrastructure.”Powering the Future of InfrastructureWallsmith Financial provides tailored leasing and loan solutions for large-scale electrical and lighting installations, ensuring that essential infrastructure projects are completed on time and within budget. Its areas of expertise include:• Lighting: residential streets, highways, industrial facilities, sports parks, and architectural lighting• Infrastructure: high and low voltage systems, substations, transformers, EV charging sites, and power distribution networks• Airports: runway lighting, guidance systems, and automated lighting control• Traffic Control: signals, detection systems, surveillance, ITS, and fiber optic communicationsWith more than 30 years of experience and over $25 million in financing delivered across 40+ major projects, Wallsmith Financial supports clients ranging from municipalities, HOAs, and airport authorities to industrial developers and electrical contractors.“Our focus is simple — to make financing a seamless part of project execution,” Wallsmith added. “We understand the unique timelines, equipment demands, and stakeholder coordination that define large infrastructure projects. Our job is to help clients move forward confidently.”Built on a Proven FoundationThe acquisition and conversion of AIS Financial into Wallsmith Financial ensures full business continuity — preserving client relationships, leases, and operational stability. The transition also positions the firm for accelerated growth as demand for modern infrastructure and sustainable energy systems continues to rise.“This isn’t a startup — it’s an evolution,” Wallsmith said. “We’re building on decades of performance to deliver the next generation of infrastructure financing.”To learn more about Wallsmith Financial and its infrastructure financing solutions, visit www.wallsmithfinancial.com

