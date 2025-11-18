Hydrogen Powered Transport Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, and Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Hydrogen Powered Transport Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Hydrogen Powered Transport Market Worth?

The hydrogen-fueled transportation market size has witnessed substantial expansion in the past few years. The market, which was valued at $13.03 billion in 2024, is forecasted to increase to $20.49 billion in 2025, witnessing an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 57.2%. Factors such as environmental issues, governmental monetary support and rewards, energy stability, international policies, as well as public cognizance and approval have contributed significantly to the growth observed in the past years.

Anticipated to experience a significant surge in the coming years, the size of the hydrogen-powered transportation sector is anticipated to expand to a remarkable $129.27 billion in 2029, with a CAGR of 58.5%. This projected boom during the projection period is linked to the evolution of infrastructure, international cooperation, economic feasibility, tightened emission regulations, and corporate eco-friendly initiatives. Key tendencies for the prediction period encompass a heightened focus on green hydrogen generation and supply chain, policy encouragement and government incentives for hydrogen-based mobility, cross-industry partnerships within the hydrogen environment, improvements in hydrogen storage and distribution technologies, as well as hydrogen-favored two-wheelers and micro-mobility solutions.

What Are The Factors Driving The Hydrogen Powered Transport Market?

Government-led initiatives aimed at bolstering the infrastructure for hydrogen fuel cells are fueling the growth of the hydrogen-powered transport market. Various strategies have been employed by numerous governments to address environmental concerns. For instance, the Federation of California in the U.S. has allocated funding for the construction of 100 hydrogen refueling stations, aligning with its ambition of introducing 1.5 million zero-emission vehicles by 2025. Another innovative approach witnesses California collaborating with other states to align regulations and building codes, which could facilitate the placement and development of refueling stations for both hydrogen and electric vehicles. This concerted effort seeks to introduce 3.3 million ZEVs on the roads in these states by 2025, with the objectives of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, improving air quality and public health, enhancing energy diversity, reducing consumer expenses, and driving economic growth. This, in turn, is projected to boost the revenue of the hydrogen-powered transport market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Hydrogen Powered Transport Market?

Major players in the Hydrogen Powered Transport include:

• Volkswagen Group

• Toyota Motor Corporation

• Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW)

• Mercedes-Benz Group AG

• General Motors Company

• Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

• Hyundai Motor Group

• SAIC Motor Corporation Limited

• FAW Group Corporation

• Kia Corporation

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Hydrogen Powered Transport Market In The Future?

Key players in the hydrogen-fueled transport sector are innovating new products such as high-performance hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle platforms to gain an upper hand in the market. A sophisticated and flexible base for designing and producing vehicles that use hydrogen fuel cells as the main power source is what is referred to as a high-performance hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) platform. For example, WAE Technologies Ltd., a corporation based in the UK that provides technology and engineering services, launched EVRh in September 2023. This platform boasts a light composite frame and demonstrates the capabilities of hydrogen-fueled powertrain systems. The platform's vital component is a liquid-cooled FCEV battery pack with a power capacity of 430kW. Furthermore, when paired with the 120kW hydrogen fuel cell, EVRh can generate 550kW. Owing to the flexible design of the platform, manufacturers have the capability to produce both fixed-roof GT type and open-roof Targa vehicles for on-road use that offer maximum power-to-weight ratio.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Hydrogen Powered Transport Market Share?

The hydrogen powered transportmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Fuel Cell Technology Type: Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Other Fuel Cell Technologies

2) By Vehicle Type: Cars, Buses, Trucks, Other Vehicles

3) By End Use: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

Subsegments:

1) By Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells: Automotive Applications, Bus and Commercial Vehicle Applications, Portable Power Applications

2) By Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells: Stationary Power Generation, Backup Power Systems

3) By Other Fuel Cell Technologies: Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs), Alkaline Fuel Cells (AFCs), Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells (MCFCs)

What Are The Regional Trends In The Hydrogen Powered Transport Market?

In 2024, North America stood as the leading region in the market for hydrogen powered transport. The comprehensive report on the hydrogen powered transport market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

