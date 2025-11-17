OSCE Mission to Serbia and Equality Commissioner mark 10th anniversary of Journalism Award for Tolerance with launch of documentary “Voices of Equality”

The OSCE Mission to Serbia and the Commissioner for the Protection of Equality marked the 10th anniversary of the Journalism Award for Tolerance with the premiere of a 13-minute documentary film, Voices of Equality, in Belgrade today.

The film highlights some of the stories of more than 90 award-winning journalists who, with their professional reporting, contributed to the visibility of the increased understanding of the challenges faced by the most vulnerable members of the society.

The Journalism Award has been established in 2015, at the initiative of the Commissioner for the Protection of Equality and in co-operation with the OSCE Mission to Serbia. Over the past ten years, it became a recognition of the highest journalistic ethical and professional standards, inspiring many journalists to address topics that were previously underreported.

Around 100 representatives of state institutions, media outlets, academia and civil society organizations attended the conference.

“The purpose of the award, and of the documentary premiered today, is to promote ethical, accurate and non-discriminatory reporting, and to encourage media professionals to raise awareness about the importance of equality and tolerance in society,” said Ambassador Marcel Peško, the Head of the OSCE Mission to Serbia.

“Over time, it has recognized dozens of journalists across Serbia for work that raises public awareness on issues such as accessibility for persons with disabilities, media coverage of domestic violence, and portrayal of minority groups,” he added.

Building on the expertise and experience of all 57 participating States, the OSCE Mission to Serbia stands ready to continue supporting joint efforts to advance equality, non-discrimination and inclusion, in line with OSCE commitments.

The film is available for free distribution. The media outlets interested in broadcasting the documentary are invited to contact the Mission to obtain the version of the film prepared for television. The video is available at:

English: www.youtube.com/watch?v=JahQDrU6LNw

Serbian: www.youtube.com/watch?v=j1ejWIcO5kc