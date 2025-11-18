Storage-Class Memory-Display Market to Reach $19.43 Billion by 2029 with 27.2% CAGR

The Business Research Company

What Is The Storage-Class Memory-Display Market Size And Growth?

The market size for storage-class memory-display has experienced significant expansion in the past few years. It's projected to escalate from $5.86 billion in 2024 to about $7.43 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.9%. The historical growth is attributable to the rising employment of bioinformatics tools, increased genome and proteome research, advancements in cloud storage for biological data, surge in personalized medicine demand, and government investments in life science research.

The market size for storage-class memory-display is predicted to undergo substantial expansion in the coming years, with a projected growth up to $19.44 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.2%. This projected surge within the forecast period can be linked to the rise in artificial intelligence and machine learning workloads, heightened demand for 5G-compatible devices, an increasing requirement for energy-efficient memory solutions, further advancements in automotive infotainment, and AR/VR displays, alongside a higher demand for low-latency computing in edge devices. Primary trends during the forecast period will likely involve a shift towards heterogeneous memory structures, the integration of storage-class memory with oled and microLED displays, increased cross-industry collaborations between memory and display manufacturers, advancements in the 3D crosspoint and resistive RAM technologies, and a focus on diversifying the supply chain to ensure resilience in semiconductor manufacturing.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Storage-Class Memory-Display Market?

The growth of the storage-class memory-display market is projected to be accelerated by the increasing incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning workloads. These workloads encompass the computational elements necessary for implementing AI models, which include processing data and optimising and drawing inferences from the trained models. The surge in AI and machine learning workloads is due to their ability to yield accurate models from large datasets, facilitating business insight, process automation and decision-making enhancement. Large-scale datasets and real-time computational tasks, generated by these workloads, drive the demand for storage-class memory to enable efficient data analysis, information recovery and seamless performance. For instance, data from Flexera, a software development firm in the U.S., as of March 2025, indicated a rise in AI adoption, with 76% of models supported by data warehouses and a 72% increase in generative AI use, up from 47% in 2024. Consequently, the growth of the storage-class memory market is propelled by the rising need for AI and machine learning workloads. The storage-class memory-display market is also expected to be driven forwards by a wave of digital transformation across various sectors, a phenomenon largely instigated by the adoption of cloud computing. Cloud-based technology, by offering affordable, scalable and remotely accessible IT resources, empowers businesses to revolutionize their operations, promote cross-industry innovation and fosters collaboration. The digital transformation strategy is further enhanced by storage-class memory (SCM) displays, acting as a bridge between quick memory and enduring storage. As an example, the China Macro Group, a European management firm based in China, announced plans to take China's digital economy from its current 7.8% to 10% of GDP by 2025, by majorly focusing on the software, information technology services and information infrastructure. Hence, the growth of the storage-class memory-display market is being propelled by the ongoing digital transformation in various sectors.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Storage-Class Memory-Display Market?

Major players in the Storage-Class Memory-Display Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Intel Corporation

• Micron Technology Inc.

• Kioxia Holdings Corporation (Toshiba Memory Holding Corporation)

• SK Hynix Inc.

• Weebit Nano Ltd.

• 4DS Memory Limited

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• Marvell Technology Group

• Fujitsu Limited

• Renesas Electronics Corporation

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Storage-Class Memory-Display Market In The Globe?

The primary players in the storage-class memory-display market are shifting their attention towards the creation of memory modules with integrated crossbar technology. This will allow for easier scalability and larger memory capacities. The memory modules that use crossbar technology make use of a crossbar grid layout to provide compact, rapid-speed, and energy-efficient data storage and access. To illustrate, the NM101, a 64 Gb storage-class memory module, was launched by Numemory, a Chinese firm specializing in cutting-edge memory chips, in February 2025. The device is designed with a 3D selector-only memory and uses a crossbar architecture to offer high-speed storage-class memory with transfer rates of as much as 3200 MT/s. Each cross-point in the structure is manipulated by a single selector. By using 3D stacking and an X8 bus at 1.2 V, it attains read/write speeds that are up to ten times faster than conventional NAND flash.

How Is The Storage-Class Memory-Display Market Segmented?

The storage-class memory-displaymarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Dynamic Random-Access Memory (Dram), Negative-And (Nand) Flash Memory (Nand), Three-Dimensional Cross Point (3D Xpoint), Phase-Change Memory (Pcm), Magnetoresistive Random-Access Memory (Mram), Resistive Random-Access Memory (Rram Or Reram), Other Types

2) By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

3) By Technology: Non-Volatile, Volatile

4) By Deployment Model: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud

5) By End User: Information Technology And Telecommunication, Healthcare, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Dynamic Random-Access Memory (DRAM) Type: Synchronous DRAM (SDRAM), Double Data Rate DRAM (DDR), Low Power DRAM (LPDRAM), Registered DRAM (RDRAM)

2) By NAND Flash Memory Type: Single-Level Cell (SLC), Multi-Level Cell (MLC), Triple-Level Cell (TLC), Quad-Level Cell (QLC)

3) By Three-Dimensional Cross Point (3D XPoint) Type: Intel Optane Memory, Micron XPoint Modules, Hybrid Memory Modules

4) By Phase-Change Memory (PCM) Type: Single-Level Cell (SLC) Phase-Change Memory, Multi-Level Cell (MLC) Phase-Change Memory, Embedded Phase-Change Memory (PCM)

5) By Magnetoresistive Random-Access Memory (MRAM) Type: Spin-Transfer Torque MRAM (STT-MRAM), Toggle MRAM, Embedded MRAM

6) By Resistive Random-Access Memory (RRAM or ReRAM) Type: Filament-Based Resistive Random Access Memory, Oxide-Based Resistive Random Access Memory, Three-Dimensional (3D) Resistive Random Access Memory

7) By Other Types: Ferroelectric Random-Access Memory (FeRAM), Storage-Class Hybrid Memory, Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe)

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Storage-Class Memory-Display Market?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the storage-class memory-display market. It is predicted that the fastest-growing region will be Asia-Pacific in the forecast period. The storage-class memory-display market report of 2025 covers the following geographical areas: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

