Specially Denatured Alcohol Market CAGR to be at 6.4% from 2025 to 2029 | $7.23 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

Specially Denatured Alcohol Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Specially Denatured Alcohol Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Specially Denatured Alcohol Market?

The market size for specially denatured alcohol has been steadily expanding over the past few years. Expected to soar from a worth of $5.29 billion in 2024 to $5.65 billion in 2025, it is projected to grow with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The robust growth during the historic period stems from its increased use in pharmaceutical formulations, the rise in its applications in home and industrial cleaning products, a surge in its adoption in paints and coatings industry, a growing interest in environmentally friendly and sustainable items, as well as a rising demand in the fragrance and flavor industry.

The market size of specially denatured alcohol is anticipated to witness a robust growth in the coming years, escalating to $7.23 billion in 2029 at a 6.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The expansion during the forecast period is tied to heightened demand in cosmetics and personal care sectors, increased application in pharmaceuticals and healthcare, ascending adoption in the production of paints, coatings, and inks, augmented use in commercial and domestic cleaning products, as well as growing consumption in flavoring and extraction processes in the food and beverage industries. The forecast period is also expected to see key developments such as progress in bio-based and renewable ethanol production, cutting-edge manufacturing technologies for improved cost-effectiveness, the innovation of environmentally-friendly denaturants, the surge of automation and digital monitoring in production, and advancements in sustainable packaging solutions.

Download a free sample of the specially denatured alcohol market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=29217&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Specially Denatured Alcohol Market?

The surge in the demand for cosmetic products is set to fuel the expansion of the specially denatured alcohol market. Cosmetics are materials or mixtures applied to the skin, hair, nails, and other outer body parts mainly to clean, enhance looks, conserve, or keep them healthy. A rise in the influence of social media and beauty influencers promoting new trends and self-enhancement is responsible for the growing preference for cosmetic products. Specially denatured alcohol is a crucial ingredient in these products acting as a dissolving agent, preservative, and antiseptic. It facilitates ingredient mixture, ensures product stability, defends against bacteria, and allows rapid drying in creams, fragrances, and disinfectants. A report released by the British Beauty Council in August 2024 reveals that in 2023, there was a significant contribution of £27.2 billion ($30.44 billion) to the GDP from the personal care sector. This was an 11% increase from 2022, a rise credited to a 10% hike in domestic expenditure on personal care items and services in the UK. Consequently, the surging demand for cosmetic products is driving the expansion of the specially denatured alcohol market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Specially Denatured Alcohol Market?

Major players in the Specially Denatured Alcohol Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Cargill Incorporated

• Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

• C. J. Chemicals Private Limited

• Sasol Limited

• Celanese Corporation

• COFCO Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

• Alto Ingredients Inc.

• ClearSource BPO LLP

• Greenfield Global Inc.

• Shandong Jinyimeng Group Co. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Specially Denatured Alcohol Sector?

Prominent entities within the specially denatured alcohol market are emphasizing the importance of strategic collaborations as a means to boost their product range, broaden their market scope, and encourage innovation. Strategic collaborations entail forming alliances between companies with the aim of pooling resources, knowledge, or technology to attain mutual business objectives and secure a competitive edge. For example, in October 2023, a collaboration was forged between Greenfield Global USA Inc., renowned for producing high-purity alcohol, and REMET Alcohols, Inc., notable for providing materials technology, with the exclusive intent of supplying high-purity and beverage-grade alcohols throughout the Western United States, inclusive of California, Nevada, Utah, Oregon, Washington, and Arizona. This partnership extends the manufacturing, packaging, and distribution capabilities of Greenfield westwards, positioning them as the sole grain alcohol producer with presence across the United States. REMET Alcohols contributes its vast experience in logistics, rail connections, and bulk storage, paving the way for the alliance to effectively meet the increasing market demand. This collaboration strengthens the security of supply, operational efficiency, and product quality for their clients in varied sectors like food, fragrance, pharmaceutical, personal care, and beverages.

What Segments Are Covered In The Specially Denatured Alcohol Market Report?

The specially denatured alcoholmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Isopropyl Alcohol, Ethanol, Methanol

2) By Grade: Pharmaceutical Grade, Cosmetic Grade, Industrial Grade

3) By Form: Liquid, Gel

4) By Application: Personal Care And Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Food And Beverages, Industrial Cleaning, Paints And Coatings

5) By End-Use Industry: Healthcare, Automotive, Textile, Agriculture, Consumer Goods

Subsegments:

1) By Isopropyl Alcohol: Rubbing Alcohol, Industrial Solvent, Pharmaceutical Grade, Cosmetic Grade

2) By Ethanol: Fuel Ethanol, Beverage Ethanol, Industrial Ethanol, Pharmaceutical Ethanol

3) By Methanol: Industrial Methanol, Fuel Methanol, Laboratory Methanol, Solvent Methanol

View the full specially denatured alcohol market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/specially-denatured-alcohol-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Specially Denatured Alcohol Market?

In 2024, Europe led the global market for specially denatured alcohol. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will witness the quickest growth within the forecast period. The Specially Denatured Alcohol Global Market Report 2025 encompasses numerous regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Specially Denatured Alcohol Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Alcohol Ingredients Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/alcohol-ingredients-global-market-report

Ethyl Alcohol Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ethyl-alcohol-global-market-report

Coniferyl Alcohol Global Market Report Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/coniferyl-alcohol-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.