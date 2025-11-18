Heavy Duty Engines Market to Reach $72.79 Billion by 2029 with 7.3% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Heavy Duty Engines Market Size And Growth?

The heavy-duty engines market size has seen substantial growth recently, expanding from a value of $52.14 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $54.84 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. Key contributors to the growth observed during this historical phase include the expansion of infrastructure and construction industries, strict adherence to emission regulations, the pursuit of fuel efficiency, globalization of trade and transportation systems, and the trend towards larger, higher-capacity vehicles.

The market size for heavy duty engines is forecasted to exhibit robust growth in the upcoming years, reaching $72.79 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. This projected growth in the forecast period is due to factors such as the demand for high-performance materials, governmental backing and incentives, emphasis on durability and reliability, a transition towards alternative fuels, and the internationalization of trade and transport. Key trends for this period are powertrain electrification, efficiency improvements in combustion engines, the integration of hybrid technologies, progress in engine management systems, and a focus on eco-friendly fuels.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Heavy Duty Engines Market?

The anticipated growth in the heavy duty engines marketplace is believed to be driven by the expanding construction sector. Basically, construction involves the method, craft, or approach of erecting various structures, which encompasses residential areas, educational and commercial edifices, and intricate industrial structures. Heavy-duty engines play a crucial role in creating concrete mixes for substantial construction endeavors, as well as handling the hefty loads forming the integral structure. For example, as per Make in India, a campaign spearheaded by the Indian government towards fostering an environment conducive for businesses to construct and manufacture items domestically, it is expected that the construction and real estate sector in India would attain a worth of USD 1 trillion by 2030. Also, it's projected that the contribution of the construction and real estate industry to the GDP of India will touch 13% by 2025. Consequently, the burgeoning construction industry is acting as a catalyst for the expansion of the heavy duty engines marketplace.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Heavy Duty Engines Market?

Major players in the Heavy Duty Engines include:

• Daimler AG

• Mercedes-Benz

• Caterpillar Inc.

• Deere & Company

• Volvo Trucks Corporation

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

• PACCAR

• Cummins Inc.

• Weichai Power Co. Ltd.

• Komatsu Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Heavy Duty Engines Industry?

Leading firms in the heavy-duty engines market are emphasizing the development of innovative solutions like next-generation heavy-duty engines, intending to increase efficiency, lower emissions and accommodate changing industry guidelines. These next-generation heavy-duty engines are sophisticated powertrains tailored for commercial vehicles, marked by technology and materials innovations that elevate fuel efficiency, curtail emissions and heighten performance. To exemplify, Cummins, an American entity renowned for designing, manufacturing and distributing engines, filtration systems and products for power generation, unveiled its next-generation HELM 15-liter diesel engine in March 2024. This engine has been engineered to align with U.S. EPA and CARB 2027 regulations. Interesting features of this engine include a fuel-agnostic platform enabling it to function running different types of fuel including biodiesel blends and renewable diesel, thereby augmenting efficiency and endorsing environmental sustainability. Without requiring significant architectural modifications, the HELM platform is poised to comply with future emission norms, making it an instrumental advancement in enhancing the performance and diminishing the environmental toll of heavy-duty engines.

How Is The Heavy Duty Engines Market Segmented?

The heavy duty enginesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Vehicle Class: Class 7, Class 8

2) By Horsepower: Below 400HP, 400HP - 500HP, 500HP - 600HP, Above 600HP

3) By End-User: Agriculture, Mining, Construction, Transportation And Logistics, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Class 7: Vehicles With A Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) Of 26,001 To 33,000 Pounds, Medium-Duty Trucks, Buses, And Vocational Vehicles

2) By Class 8: Vehicles With A Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) Of Over 33,000 Pounds, Heavy-Duty Trucks, Tractor-Trailers, And Larger Buses

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Heavy Duty Engines Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific held the leading position in the heavy duty engines market's size. The report on this market includes different regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

