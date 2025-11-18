Boat Building And Repairing Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Boat Building And Repairing Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Forecast For The Boat Building And Repairing Market From 2024 To 2029?

In recent times, the market size for boat building and repair has witnessed robust growth. The market, which is valued at $48.85 billion in 2024, is projected to increase to $51.71 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. Factors contributing to the historical growth period include a surge in the fishing and tourism industries, advancements in manufacturing, changes in consumer tastes, a rise in global boat trade, and an uptick in boat shows and events.

In the forthcoming years, the market for boat building and repairing is predicted to experience considerable growth, reaching a valuation of $67.17 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This projected growth within the forecast period can be ascribed to factors like an increase in disposable income, development of boating infrastructure, the emergence of electric and hybrid propulsion, boat rental and sharing services, marine conservation initiatives, and the luxury yacht market. In the forecast period, major observed trends incorporate the use of sustainable materials, advanced navigation and communication systems, luxury customization and personalization, the implementation of 3d printing technology, and digital tools for design and manufacturing.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Boat Building And Repairing Market?

The rise in natural disasters is anticipated to propel the expansion of the boat-building and repairing industry. Natural disasters are cataclysmic events resulting from environmental hazards that cause notable damage to communities and societies. Events like hurricanes, floods, and storms can cause extensive harm to boats and vessels, including recreational boats, commercial vessels, and yachts. This destruction requires repair and restoration efforts, favoring the boat repair section of the market. For example, a report by the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI), a government agency based in the US, disclosed in January 2023 that 18 separate weather-related incidents, each with a minimum monetary impact of $1 billion, took place in the United States in 2022. The US had to deal with 2 tornado outbreaks, 3 tropical cyclones, and 9 instances of severe weather or hail in 2022. Consequently, the burgeoning number of natural disasters fuels the growth of the boat construction and restoration market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Boat Building And Repairing Market?

Major players in the Boat Building And Repairing include:

• Polaris Industries Inc.

• Fincantieri Società per Azioni

• Brunswick Corporation

• Bombardier Recreational Products Inc.

• Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. Ltd.

• Groupe Beneteau S.A.

• Azimut-Benetti S.p.A.

• Malibu Boats Inc.

• Hinckley Yachts

• Chaparral Boats Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Boat Building And Repairing Market?

Progress in technology is anticipated to continually drive market expansion in the projected period. Over the past ten years, the worldwide boat building and repair sector has seen numerous technological breakthroughs, and this trend is projected to escalate. Autonomous navigation, black finishings, wellness attributes, cutting-edge lighting, driver overrule systems, exhaustive tracking, proactive health tracking, and adjustable body panels are amongst the novel features to anticipate in boats. These innovative developments are anticipated to propel the boat building and repair market throughout the forecast period.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Boat Building And Repairing Market Segments

The boat building and repairingmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Boat Building, Boat Repairing

2) By Propulsion: Motor Boats, Sail Boats

3) By Application: Private Use, Commercial Use, Military Use

Subsegments:

1) By Boat Building: Recreational Boats, Commercial Boats, Specialty Or Vessel Boats

2) By Boat Repairing: Routine Maintenance, Structural Repairs, Engine Repairs, Electrical System Repairs

Which Regions Are Dominating The Boat Building And Repairing Market Landscape?

In 2024, the boat building and repairing market was dominated by Asia-Pacific, with North America coming in second. The report encompasses the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The growth projection for these markets was not specified.

